Travel

Experience Samoa’s serene Sundays with church, feast, and ocean bliss

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

In Samoa, going to church on Sunday is as essential as brushing your teeth. Photo / Riah Jaye / Intrepid Travel

Sundays in Samoa move at their own frequency. The country slows to a heartbeat on the day of the sabbath, steady and unhurried, pulsing with music, food and faith, writes Ben Tomsett.

I can’t fight it, and I don’t try.

The trick is to lean in, to give myself

