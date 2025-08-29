For a hint of Raj-era urban planning, head to Hazratganj, where straight boulevards and colonnaded walkways recall early 20th-century British influence. For food and craft, head to Chowk – home to Tunday Kababi’s famous kebabs and stalls selling hand-embroidered chikankari.

Swap Agra for Orchha

Agra’s Taj Mahal is iconic, but visiting can be overwhelming – long queues, dense crowds, and pushy touts. For a calmer introduction to North India’s architectural legacy, head to Orchha in the central India state of Madhya Pradesh. Once a Bundela Rajput capital, this riverside town is home to remarkably well-preserved 16th- and 17th-century palaces, cenotaphs, and temples. Highlights include the mural-filled Raja Mahal, the Indo-Islamic Jahangir Mahal, the Ram Raja Temple – where Lord Rama is worshipped as a king – and a series of chhatris (royal tombs) lining the Betwa River.

Orchha. Photo / Supplied

Swap Mumbai for Pune

Mumbai may be India’s financial powerhouse, but its relentless pace can be exhausting. Just three hours away, Pune offers a softer landing – often dubbed Mumbai’s quieter sister. Once the seat of the Maratha Empire, whose rulers shaped the region’s political might, its royal past lingers in the crumbling ramparts of the 18th-century Shaniwar Wada (fortress). Not far off, the grand Aga Khan Palace – where Mahatma Gandhi was held under house arrest – stands as a poignant marker of the country’s freedom struggle. Culture thrives at the quirky Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, packed with everyday objects from across the country. But Pune is not all nostalgia. The leafy lanes of its hip neighbourhoods – Koregaon Park and Kalyani Nagar – buzz with European-style cafes, modern Asian restaurants, and microbreweries, adding to the city’s easy-going, cosmopolitan charm.

Swap Jaipur for Shekhawati

While Jaipur stuns with its royal palaces and forts, Shekhawati – a semi-arid region in northeast Rajasthan – tells a quieter, more intimate story. Once home to wealthy Marwari merchants who dominated trade and finance across India, Shekhawati saw a flourish of prosperity in the 18th and 19th centuries. These merchants returned to build lavish havelis (mansions), each more elaborately frescoed than the last, as a display of wealth and pride. Today, the towns of Mandawa, Ramgarh, Nawalgarh, Fatehpur, and Dundlod serve as open-air galleries, with murals depicting everything from mythological tales to steam engines and gramophones. With fewer tourists and a gentler pace, Shekhawati offers heritage without the crowds – and a rare window into India’s once-thriving mercantile heartland.

Swap Goa for Karwar

Goa is India’s party capital, but just across the border in Karnataka, Karwar offers a slower, quieter coastal escape. Its main stretch, Rabindranath Tagore Beach, is clean and walkable, with a small warship museum and sea-facing promenade. For something more adventurous, head to Devbagh Island for water sports and beachfront stays, or catch the sunset at the dramatic black-sand Tilmati beach. The town also has a fresh seafood scene that is worth seeking out – do not miss the fish thali (a platter of rice, curry, fried fish, and sides like pickles and sol kadi, a digestive drink made with kokum) at Hotel Amrut and Swetha Lunch Home.

Karwar offers a more relaxed beachside escape. Photo / Supplied

Swap South Kerala’s backwaters for backwaters of North Kerala

Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters aboard a kettuvallam – a traditional rice barge turned houseboat – is a signature experience. While the southern stretch around Alappuzha (Alleppey) draws the biggest crowds, the Valiyaparamba backwaters in Kasaragod – Kerala’s northernmost district – offer an equally scenic route with far fewer tourists. Here, narrow canals, lagoons, and riverways weave past coconut groves and quiet villages, largely untouched by tourism. Base yourself at Neeleshwar Hermitage, a serene retreat with its own luxury houseboat and Ayurvedic focus. For a more affordable option, the state-backed Bekal Resorts Development Corporation runs day cruises from Ayitti and Edayilakkad, giving travellers access to this lesser-known corner of Kerala.

A traditional boat in the backwaters of Kerala. Photo / 123RF

Swap Ranthambore National Park for Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

While Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan remains India’s poster child for tiger tourism, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in the western state of Maharashtra offers a more under-the-radar and rewarding alternative. With one of the country’s highest tiger densities – around 115 tigers roaming its teak-and-bamboo forests, sightings are more likely here than in many other parks. The terrain is relatively open, visibility is good, and the park is divided into 20 zones, easing vehicle congestion. Tadoba also stands out for its well-trained naturalists, eco-friendly lodges, and rich biodiversity, including leopards, wild dogs, sloth bears, and deer. It is also one of the few reserves in India to offer night safaris, where visitors might spot flying squirrels, civets, jungle cats, and nightjars.

Get up close with wildlife at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. Photo / Unsplash

Swap Ladakh for Spiti Valley

Ladakh’s stark beauty has earned it global fame, but rising tourism has brought in crowds and infrastructure stress. Spiti Valley, in Himachal Pradesh, offers similar Himalayan drama, with equally high altitudes (over 4,000 meters) and lower footfall. Its craggy peaks, glaciers, and ice-fed waterfalls are perfect for serious trekkers. Winter brings a rare chance to spot the elusive snow leopard near the villages of Kibber and Chicham. Key and Tabo Buddhist monasteries – among the oldest in the region – add spiritual depth to the remote terrain, while Komic, one of the world’s highest villages, offer ideal conditions for stargazing. Foreign nationals need an Inner Line Permit, available online at hplahaulspiti.nic.in.