Marsaxlokk, a fishing village on the south coast, is one of the must-see destinations on a visit to Malta. Photo / Getty Images

A small country with big appeal, Malta’s open-minded society will welcome diversity in all the colours of the rainbow for EuroPride Valletta 2023, writes Robert La Bua

Truth is, the Maltese have a lot to be proud of. Beyond the obvious appeal of a Mediterranean island bathed in sunshine, the smallest member of the European Union is home to a wide array of alluring attractions and experiences. Most obvious are the land and the sea surrounding it; the three islands of The Republic of Malta are blessed with spectacular scenery seemingly at every turn, both on shore and off. The shades of blue surrounding the islands of Malta, Gozo, and tiny Comino between them are an artist’s dream, the water’s hues intermingling like runny dabs on a watercolour painting. Rolling landscapes are a mix of small villages, agricultural land, and dramatic rock ledges carpeted in shades of green. At the edges, the sea and the land together enhance each other’s beauty in the eye of the lucky beholder.

An increasing number of beholders belong to the LGBTQ+ community. Beyond visitors coming to Malta to enjoy the country’s openminded lifestyle, a considerable cohort of LGBTQ+ people have found Malta so welcoming that they have made the country their home. Despite its turbulent history before, during, and after the domination of the Knights Hospitaller so integral to the national identity, or perhaps because of it, today Malta lives and lets live without judgment or reproach. Call it the Malternative lifestyle, a lifestyle that will gain even more admirers when Malta’s gorgeous capital, Valletta, hosts EuroPride 2023 in September.

A fascinating walking tour of Valletta’s atmospheric streets provides insight into the days of the Knights. Informative outings can be arranged through Q Travel, a gay-owned and operated enterprise that takes pride in both its work and the satisfaction of its clients. Q Travel’s owner, Artur Lengyel, is one of Malta’s leading authorities on the country’s LGBTQ+ history. His findings have been revelatory. Malta was the first country to recognise a person as intersex; raised to identify as female, Rosa Mifsud successfully petitioned the Grand Court Of Malta to be recognised as male way back in 1774.

Valletta, Malta is the host city of this year's EuroPride festival. Photo / Robert La Bua

Today, Malta remains a world leader in recognition and protection of the physical integrity of intersex individuals. Not that other members of the LGBTQ+ community are less respected; ILGA-Europe’s ranking for Malta with regard to LGBTQ+ rights among 49 European nations? Number 1. Understanding the interests of LGBTQ+ visitors, Q Travel offers a variety of tours with specific themes such as queer history and women’s history. A tour with a trans theme is led by a trans guide. It is this kind of thoughtfulness that makes Q Travel’s tours favourites with clients.

Thoughtfulness and consideration for others are noticeable characteristics of the Maltese people. Contrary to the notion that island inhabitants can be somewhat aloof, Malta’s residents form a caring society that looks after its own. There is not a homeless person to be seen, the streets are immaculate, and the country’s excellent health system is so well regarded that medical tourism has become a major draw for people from other countries seeking high-quality health care in an empathetic environment.

Whether a tour around the island of Malta to the so-called Silent City of Mdina, the gorgeous Blue Grotto, the quaint fishing village of Marsaxlokk, or the mysterious underground necropolis of Hypogeum, or perhaps a circuit of Malta’s excellent restaurants and wineries or a private catamaran charter for a group of friends, an experience with Artur and his team will be more than memorable thanks to depth of knowledge and an affinity for humour. A day tour to the island of Gozo will reveal yet more scenic, cultural, and culinary highlights; not to be missed is lunch at Ic-Cima, set above the cliffs of Xlendi, one of the most picturesque locations in the entire country.

Malta, the smallest member of the European Union, is home to a wide array of alluring attractions and experiences. Photo / Robert La Bua

Long the most prestigious accommodation in Malta, the legendary Hotel Phoenicia still reigns supreme as an urban resort where the best things in life are only a Dial 9 For Reception away. Conveniently situated adjacent to the main entry gate into Valletta, The Phoenicia’s rooms and suites are comfortable retreats from the city’s busyness come time to relax in private or outdoors in the lush gardens for which the hotel is famous. Taking relaxation a step further, a spa experience administered by one of the expert therapists will rub the outside world away in a treatment room not numbered 1, 2, or 3 but rather Essence, Oxygen, or Source.

As for eating well, dinner indoors at The Phoenix restaurant or outside on its terrace will be a most pleasant occasion, as is the afternoon tea (there are vegan and gluten-free options) served in the Palm Court Lounge. Even breakfasts are special with traditional Maltese cheeses, honey rings, and anise biscuits. The Phoenicia will be front and centre for EuroPride Valletta 2023 as the city takes pride of place as the focal point for the continent’s annual celebration of diversity. A wide range of activities is scheduled for September 7-17.

In Malta, where brilliant yellow sunshine gives way to the oranges, reds, indigos, and violets of twilight over green land and blue waters, the colours of the rainbow are present both literally and figuratively. An online search will reveal an abundance of information related to LGBTQ+ Malta; the Visit Malta website also provides helpful general information about things to do and places to see around the country.

Hotel Phoenicia is one of the most prestigious accommodation options in Malta. Photo / Robert La Bua

MALTA

GETTING THERE

Emirates flies from Auckland to Valletta, via Dubai and Larnaca, Cyprus. emirates.com

Air Malta connects the country with major cities in Europe, including London, Paris, Milan, Rome, and Zurich. airmalta.com

DETAILS

For more information on EuroPride Valletta 2023, see europride2023.mt

ONLINE

visitmalta.com