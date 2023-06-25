A Cathay Pacific aircraft was forced to abort takeoff. Photo / File

A Cathay Pacific jetliner aborted its takeoff at Hong Kong International Airport early on Saturday, and 11 passengers were injured while evacuating the aircraft, the airline said.

Flight CX880, bound for Los Angeles, returned to the gate after a “technical issue” caused the crew to abort the takeoff and “a precautionary passenger evacuation” was initiated, the airline said in a statement.

It said those on board used five escape slides to exit the plane.

Cathay Pacific gave no details on the problem. Public broadcaster RTHK reported one of the plane’s tires had overheated, causing it to burst, citing police.

The flight was carrying 293 passengers and 17 crew members.

“We understand that 11 passengers are being treated at the hospital with injuries sustained during the evacuation process,” Cathay Pacific said. “Our priority is to look after all affected passengers and crew.”

By 10.30am, nine of the injured passengers had been discharged from the hospital, the airline said later.

The remaining two passengers in hospital would recieve support, the airline stated.

“Our colleagues will continue to provide support to the two hospitalised passengers and their families … We sincerely apologise for the disruption to our customers’ journeys.”

Canadian-Hong Kong actress Selena Lee was one of the passengers on board. Lee shared her experience in a post on Instagram.

“First time being evacuated from an airplane, but extremely grateful that no one was seriously hurt. Thank you to everyone who worked hard in keeping us passengers safe,” she wrote in the post.

“Safe and sound. The Airline has done their very best to make sure we are safe.”

Lee showed footage from outside the plane as well as passengers waiting in the airport after evacuation.

The flight then departed for Los Angeles at 10.12am, using a different aircraft and carrying 283 passengers, according to the airline.

AP with additional reporting.



