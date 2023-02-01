Sailing the Nile from Luxor and Aswan. Photo / Getty Images

STYLE ON THE NILE

Imagine exploring Egypt and the Nile over 12 wondrous days – and in luxurious travel style. Now priced from a discounted $7699pp, twin-share, this Uniworld tour includes a seven-night cruise on the Nile and four nights in Cairo. All meals on the SS Sphinx (or SS River Tosca) are included, as are eight days of excursions hosted by trained Egyptologists. Flights between Cairo and Luxor are also covered. Book by February 7. There are a variety of departure dates to choose from at varying prices, but you can save up to $2000 on selected dates. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or check out www.houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/crs-splendors-of-egypt-and-the-nile-with-uniworld-cmpuni2301





TWO NIGHTS IN SHINING ARMOUR

Three nights of luxurious accommodation await you at the Knight Residence Apartments in the heart of the historic Old Town, Edinburgh, Scotland. Priced from $1069pp, twin-share, this accommodation package includes a Malt Whisky tour. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book by February 19. Travel between September 1 and October 31.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or check out travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/edinburgh/the-knight-residence-apartments---discover-malt-whisky-tour--16847237

LOFTY ASPIRATIONS IN ADELAIDE

Hide away in the highlands of Adelaide, with a three-night stay at Sequoia Lodge – a private and luxurious sanctuary designed just for adults to truly relax and enjoy bespoke onsite and personalised offsite activities. Lodge guests have access to the leafy 30-acre Mount Lofty Estate – home to an award-winning fine dining restaurant, a cocktail lounge and champagne bar, and a day spa. The estate also has a multitude of easy walking paths and moderate hiking trails. This four-day, three-night package comes with a rental car, and is priced from $3579pp, twin-share, for stays from Sunday to Tuesday. Stays from Wednesday to Saturday start at $3809pp, twin-share. Travel periods range from February 1 to April 6, April 26 to September 28, or October 3 to 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or check out houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/AST-adl-hideaway-in-adelaide-hills-CMPTA3110

SAILING THE TOP OF THE SOUTH

Four nights aboard Pacific Explorer will take you and three friends away to the top of the South Island for a relaxing Marlborough Escape, where you can visit the wineries. Onboard, your room features its own balcony, and all main meals onboard are included. Each stateroom comes with an A$100 Onboard Credit, valid for the first two passengers in this quad-share package. Departing from Auckland on September 8, the cruise is priced from $679pp, quad-share. Travel to Auckland is additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or check out flightcentre.co.nz/product/16991926

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Experience Italy on an 11-day Treasures of Italy guided tour, priced from $6143pp. A local expert will join you to explore the Eternal City, visit the Vatican Museums for a tour of the Pope’s art collection, and wander in the Colosseum. You’ll then cruise to Capri and explore with a guide, before heading to Venice and finishing your tour with a celebration dinner on the candy-coloured island of Burano. This tour departs on April 17. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Most other tour departures are sold out, but the May 29 departure is still available, starting at $6503pp, twin-share.

Contact: Insight Vacations, 0800 568 769 or check out insightvacations.com/en-nz/tours/treasures-of-italy