Edmund Hillary Explorer rolls on despite scenic rail disruption

Sir Edmund Hillary Explorer: The Passchendaele steam train will be carrying guests in the footsteps of the famous mountaineer. Photo / Supplied

A scenic rail journey in the footsteps of Sir Edmund Hillary will be back in 2022, despite some disruption on the rails.

The Hillary Explorer is a 13-day trip around the South Island in classic locomotives, inspired by the life of New Zealand's most famous Mountaineer: Sir Edmund Hillary.

After two sell-out itineraries last year, including a section on the TranzAlpine rail crossing, organisers Pounamu Tourism say departures in March will still go ahead - in spite of the drama on the tracks.

In December KiwiRail said that while borders remained closed it would be suspending its Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific trains due to the lack of inbound tourists.

Mountaineer Peter Hillary, son of Edmund, says it would be full steam ahead for the Explorer - with or without international guests.

"We have to start opening up. Otherwise the biggest industry we have - which is tourism - will continue to flounder," he said.

Explorer Peter Hillary says trains were 'part of the landscape' of family expeditions to the South Island. Photo / Supplied

Using four private heritage locomotives, the trip would not be affected by the suspension of scenic rail services, although there would be extra Covid-19 protocols on last year's trip. This includes vaccine mandates for passengers and reduction in the passenger to carriage ratio.

Peter will be speaking to guests on the train about his father's love of the South Island and expeditions.

"As a family we're not so much known for being train enthusiasts as the draw of the mountains," he says.

Recalling trips by rail to school in South Auckland and family holidays, it was always "part of the landscape."

"My memories are of Dad as we got down to the South Island and approached the Southern Alps. There'd be a twinkle in his eye when he saw snow on the peaks."

Beginning in Blenheim and Omaka, where Sir Edmund was stationed with the NZ RAF the trip travels to Christchurch's Antarctic Gateway, and on to Aoraki /Mt Cook - the mountaineering mecca of New Zealand.

Highlights on the rails include travel by a roll call of vintage locomotives, including the 1915 Ab608 Passchendaele, the Kingston Flyer and two Diesel Electric Locomotives which came into service the same year as Tenzing and Hillary climbed Everest.

Two 1950s Diesel Electric locomotives will join the train, from the year of the historic Everest summit. Photo / Supplied

The final leg of the journey from Greymouth to Christchurch across the Southern Alps aboard one of the most famous scenic rail journeys in the world.

"KiwiRail is confident we will resume the iconic TranzAlpine service as planned on 14 January 2022, so long as there are no changes to the current traffic light systems," said a spokesperson for the national rail operator.

There would be no change to the other services, which remain suspended.

Peter, who has just returned from a season guiding tourists in Antarctica, says the sooner borders reopen the better for travel and tourism.

"For me it was really a case of after nearly two years of this, I just have to go back to work and do things I normally would do," he said.

Even if it meant having to take 12 PCR tests in a month and a very indirect route to get there.

"For the past 18 months New Zealand has been living in this wonderful bubble but we have to rejoin the rest of the world."

The Hillary Explorer departs in March with itineraries from Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. Guests must be fully vaccinated to attend. siredmundhillaryexplorer.com/

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz