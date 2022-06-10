Footage of the scooter-hurling tourists was later released by police. Photo / Corpo di Polizia Locale di Roma Capitale

A woman has caused over $40,000 in damage to a famous Italian landmark after hurling an e-Scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome.



The US tourist was caught on camera in the small hours of Friday, 3 June, sparking a search for the culprit after the footage went viral earlier this week.

The woman, 28, and her unnamed male companion, 29, are believed to be US nationals and have since been identified by police. They have reportedly been fined $670 and are awaiting formal charges for intentional vandalism, which could carry a further fine of at least $3,283 and a possible jail sentence. Police were able to track them down to their nearby hotel, where they were still in possession of their scooters, according to La Republica.



CCTV released by Polizia Roma Capitale showed the incident happened at around 3.45 am.



The staircase at the Piazza di Spagna - confusingly known as the Spanish Steps - are one of Rome's most famous landmarks. They have been a must visit for tourists since the 1820 and have appeared in films from Audrey Hepburn's to the Talented Mister Ripley.



However the scene last week was more befitting a disaster movie.

The pair in evening dress wheeled their vehicles down the passi when the woman, frustrated, hurls her electric scooter down the marble steps. Whether in a fit of rage, apathy or 'just for fun', La Republica reported the city wishes to press charges for intentional vandalism. They argue it could not be accidental as she was recorded repeatedly throwing the vehicle, three times.

Rome's Spanish Steps have been popular with badly behaved tourists since the visits of Shelly and Keats in the early 1800s. Photo / Unsplash, Shai Pal

The pair are being charged by the Rome Public Prosecutor's Office, which has opened a crime report.

A police statement gave an estimate for the damages at €25,000, to repair the 290-year-old carved marble steps.

This latest case of tourists behaving badly comes just one week after a Saudi tourist was filmed driving his hired Maserati down the monument.

"Yes, it was me who drove the car down the Spanish Steps. But I just took a wrong turn," he told local newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Spanish steps: The Saudi tourist claimed he took a wrong turn in his Maserati. Photo / Corpo di Polizia Locale di Roma Capitale

The Spanish Steps are not the only landmark to be besieged by badly behaved visitors.

The Trevi fountain, 100 metres from the foot of the steps carries a hefty fine for visitors who go swimming in their waters - of which there are many.

Since the 1960s La Dolce Vita which showed Anita Ekberg swimming in the pool, bathers have become a regular problem.



In April, two Dutch visitors were fined more than $1,500 for jumping in.



In spite of being heavily policed the incidents continue to happen.



There has been no official comment from the City of Rome and under Italian law the scooter throwing tourists' identities will continue to be withheld until she is charged.