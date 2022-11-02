Haast Biodiversity Manager: DoC extended a job listing after originally getting just 3 applicants. Photo / Supplied

One person's unwanted job listing is another applicant's treasure.

The Department of conservation says that after a drawing a blank - a job application in Haast has been inundated with interest from around the world.

1300 applications from candidates as far away as Finland and Brazil have put their hat in the ring to be the next Biodiversity Supervisor in Haast.

Initially the deadline was extended from October 13 after failing to get more than three candidates.

Variably described as an "opportunity of a lifetime", after New Zealand media reported on the exotic, $90k job that nobody wanted it was picked up by international media.

"By close of business Tuesday 1383 people from 26 countries had applied for the job. We've been totally blown away by the interest shown," said DoC South Westland Operations Manager Wayne Costello.

Around 40 of those were deemed suitable candidates

Wayne was interviewed by French press agency AFP and translated around the world.

The story appeared in The Guardian, Taipei Times, Al-Arabiya News and New York Post newspapers. There was a lot of interest in the outdoorsy opportunity in New Zealand's rugged West Coast.

Costello was blown away by the breadth of international applications, although the dream job listing may have been lost in translation.

DoC reported some applicants had applied for the job at the Haast kiwi breeding programme with the expectation of caring for New Zealand's "rarest kiwifruit species."

Recruitment staff said they are now short-listing for the position.

They said the role required candidates to have eligibility to work in New Zealand with overseas applicants requiring a work visa for the duration of employment.