DoC asks campers to assess own risks this summer before travelling

DoC urges campers to assess their plans this Summer: Urupukapuka Island in the Bay of Islands. Photo / File

Department of Conservation campsites are expecting a bumper summer with almost 60,000 campers across the network.

The department is asking campers to familiarise themselves with the new rules and check the latest information before setting off this Christmas.

From next Wednesday, all visitors will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to stay overnight at any of the 300 or so holiday spots on conservation land. This includes all huts, lodges and campsites accommodation.

The move is designed to protect the New Zealand summer staple and the Kiwis camping out over Christmas, says Heritage and Visitors director Steve Taylor.

"DoC will be checking that those camping on public conservation land over summer are following the rules. This means camping where it is permitted and having vaccine verification (or an exemption) when staying at DoC campsites."

The move to the vaccine passes means that the majority of sites will be able to stay open over summer, however more remote sites may be affected by alert levels.

"Where the public health risks at these sites are deemed high and are not easily mitigated, we may also put restrictions in place or close facilities at red or orange under the traffic light system."

Some free and non-bookable sites may be closed to the public, including DoC facilities on shared land and reserves.

Taylor says there have been site-specific risk assessments in consultation with iwi and communities.

Access to trails and huts in Te Urewera continues to be restricted over health concerns and repairs to facilities, delayed by this year's lockdowns.

The Waikaremoana track which operates on Ngāi Tūhoe land will not reopen until next year.

Tāmati Kruger chair of Te Urewera Board said that "health and safety would continue to be the paramount consideration in terms of access to Te Urewera during summer".

While overnight campers will have to show proof of vaccination, access to DoC land and other areas will continue to be open to day vistiors.

"Other DoC facilities including tracks, carparks and most toilets remain open for everyone."

To help keep conditions safe in the camps over summer, Taylor asks guests to use common sense to assess the risk to themselves and their party.

Summer camping checklist

• What traffic light is the region at – red, orange or green?

• Will there be more vulnerable or unvaccinated people in my group (e.g. children under 12)?

• What are the following sleeping arrangements:

• Hut/campsite capacity, shared hut, sleeping platforms or individual bunks

• is it possible to camp outside or near a hut (so I can carry tents to use if needed).

• Is the accommodation bookable – meaning a higher level of certainty around the vaccination status of others.

• Will it be possible to sanitise hands, wear masks or keep 1m distance from those not in my group (eg in huts or when using shared facilities like toilet blocks and campsite shelters).

• Is it likely to be a busy period (e.g. Saturday night, holiday, weekend).

