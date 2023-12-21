This image from the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavík on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Monday, December 18, or early Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Photo / Icelandic coast guard via AP

This image from the Icelandic Coast Guard shows its helicopter flying near magma running on a hill near Grindavík on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Monday, December 18, or early Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Photo / Icelandic coast guard via AP

A distressed hiker who became lost near the erupting Grindavík volcano in Iceland has been rescued by a helicopter after a pilot in a plane passing saw the person’s flashing SOS signal.

Rescue teams took to the skies on Tuesday night (GMT) to locate the hiker following a report from a pilot flying over the volcano who had spotted flashing lights that were recognised as a distress call.

The Sun reported that the hiker was found in good health, albeit tired and cold, and was rescued in the dark as lava spewed from the nearby volcano. It follows warnings raised by scientists of toxic gas pollution in the area as thrill-seekers try to get a closer look at the eruption.

Rescue teams were originally alerted that two men had become trapped near the erupting volcano. However, it was later confirmed that this was only one person by the information officer of the Icelandic Coast Guard, Ásgeir Erlendsson.

“There was one man. The helicopter found him and took him back to town,” Erlendsson explained.

“He had become very cold and had left his equipment with a flashlight in another place, which is why it was thought that these were two men.”

Erlendsson noted that the rescued man was now being cared for by professionals in a secure shelter.

Iceland’s long winter night sky has been lit up a dark orange colour by the lava flow, with shocking videos showing a helicopter flying above the flame-lit site.

A police vehicle is parked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on December 18, 2023. Photo / AP

Adventurers flocked to the region of the volcano in their cars to catch a closer look at the eruption following news that the eruption had started.

The Sundhjuka volcano began to erupt soon after 10pm on Monday (GMT) on the Reykjanes peninsula, approximately 3.8km away from the coastal fishing town of Grindavík.

The Icelandic Coast Guard confirmed that the defence service had been immediately deployed to ensure that those around and near the volcano were safe.

“The staff of the Coast Guard have a lot of work to do, just like other responders due to the volcanic eruption that started north of Grindavík at 11pm yesterday,” they said.

“As soon as the command centre of the Coast Guard received a notification that an eruption had begun, a helicopter crew was called out to fly with three scientists so that the extent of the eruption, the length of the fissure and the flow of lava could be assessed.

“The Coast Guard’s special operations team was sent to the security area at Keflavik Airport to support the activities of the Defence Department.

People watch as the night sky is illuminated by the volcanic eruption near Grindavík on Monday, December 18, 2023. Photo / AP

Iceland’s December volcanic eruption was widely expected after thousands of people were evacuated from the area and a national state of emergency was declared last month following several earthquakes.

In an interview with Icelandic broadcaster RUV, a scientist who conducted a research flight over the area on Tuesday morning said that he believes the amount of lava released is about twice the amount released during the month-long eruption earlier this summer on the same peninsula.

Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson noted that the eruption was predicted to gradually decrease in intensity over time, although scientists remain uncertain about the duration.

“It can be over in a week, or it could take quite a bit longer,” he said.

The Icelandic Ministry of the Environment has advised individuals to avoid the area and refrain from putting themselves in danger.

The warning comes as circulated images have drawn crowds to the volcano’s crater to get a view of the stunning yet deadly display of Mother Nature’s power.