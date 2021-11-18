Disney Cruises lowers Covid 19 vaccine age requirement to children over five

Disney Cruise lines becomes the first major cruise line to lower its vaccine mandate age. Photo / Kent Phillips

Disney Cruise Lines will require all children over the age of 5 to be fully vaccinated against Covid 19.

The large family-focused cruise line will bring in the new mandate for sailings from January 13 next year, as the first major cruise line to do so.

This sees Disney pulling away from other cruise lines and the home countries of many guests who have not yet approved vaccines for those under the age of 12.

"As we set sail again, the health and safety of our guests, cast members and crew members is a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way that continues to create magic for all on board," said a statement from Disney Cruise Lines.

Currently Royal Caribbean International, MSC and Carnival allow children under 12 to sail with them, providing a negative Covid test.

Passengers with children under 4 can still sail with Disney with a negative test.

The Disney Dream docks at Castaway Cay. Photo / David Roark, Supplied

Currently children in New Zealand under 12 are not eligible to be immunised against Covid 19. However, it is expected that the age bracket will be lowered by April 2022.

On Tuesday Director General Ashley Bloomfield said that the national response would "look carefully" at the data coming from the US, where the FDA has approved vaccine use for the age group.

During the Ministry of Health briefing, Bloomfield said they were waiting to see "what emerges from that in terms of the safety profile in its use in the US, that is going to be really important in terms of forming our discussion."

Disney, which also operates 12 theme parks around the world, has not yet made a unified policy on vaccines for park entry.

In a statement from the Disneyworld resort in Florida, the park said it had not yet made a decision on vaccines for staff or visitors, but this was subject to change.

"Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice," the statement said.

"We encourage people to get vaccinated."