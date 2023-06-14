Disney Cruises has announced another season of cruises for next year, in response to the popularity of the upcoming 2023 voyages. Photo / Supplied

In good news for all Mickey Mouse fans, Disney Cruise Line has announced that a new season of cruises is coming to New Zealand shores late next year.

Disney Magic at Sea will sail from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland for cruises that are anywhere from two to seven nights long. The announcement comes after a positive response to the first NZ and Australian season, which will set to sail in late October this year.

As passengers might expect the ship, named the Disney Wonder, is aptly themed. Guests will have the opportunity to meet larger-than-life characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. The ship will also house theatrical sets and be welcome to attend theatre pieces.

The cruise ship also grants exclusive access to Tiana’s Place, a Princess and the Frog-themed restaurant serving up New Orleans-inspired dishes. In another restaurant named the Animators Palate, Disney animation will fill the space to provide guests with both dinner and a show. Yet another, named Triton’s, presents dishes with a French flair and a dining room themed after The Little Mermaid.

There are also some exclusive spots for adults to find some time to relax, with an adults-only pool area, dining space and a spa and salon.

Senior vice-president and general manager, Sharon Siskie says, “We look forward to bringing the magic of Disney to this beautiful part of the world as we welcome both returning guests and those who are new to our special brand of family cruising.”

Some of the destinations along the cruise include Hobart, Tasmania, Eden, New South Wales and Noumea, New Caledonia.

The new season of cruises is set to depart from the shores of Australia and New Zealand from October 2024 through to February 2025. Bookings for the cruise will open at the end of this month, on June 27.