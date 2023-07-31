A passenger forces a plane to turn around before take-off after he left a bag in a Thailand airport.

Star of Disney’s Frozen, Kristen Bell documented a horror stay on the floor of Boston’s Logan Airport following overnight travel disruption. The celebrity claimed that she and her family were eventually forced to leave by staff.

On Wednesday, the actress claimed to be “Stranded at the Boston Airport” with husband Dax Shepard and daughters, 10 and 8.

When landed with a 9 hour delay, the famous family decided to hunker down and play the card game Uno.

Bell said her family made “quite a home” in the departures lounge. After being unable to find a hotel within “50 miles” of the departures lounge and faced with the prospect of an overnight delay, it seemed like their only option. It was not a cheap layover, however.

Husband Shepherd admitted they spent US$600 ($973) on blankets and pillows from the duty free shopping, to make the departure lounge benches as comfortable as possible.

“For $600 we could have got quite a nice hotel but they’re all taken.”

Despite the extravagant pillow fort, they had only one toothbrush for the whole family. “We’re ahead $7.50!” he joked.

Kirsten Bell, her husband and two daughters spent $600 on blankets, after being stranded at Boston Logan Airport. Photo / Instagram; daxshepard





“We made quite a home here” Bell wrote in a post to Instagram, a selfie of her using their shared toothbrush.

However they later claim that staff came to crash their airport slumber party.

Having made the decision to hunker down in the airport, Bell later claimed they were “Kicked Out”

Relocating from the airport, the family said that they were able to make last-minute arrangements with friends in Massachusetts.

“Thankfully we found friends of friends who offered us their attics and accepted us at 1 am,” Bell wrote.

Those reading the live updates were surprised that the Golden Globe Award nominated actress and her family would have to put up with such travel dramas. Despite their glamorous lifestyles, commentators said the incident was surprisingly relatable.

“I didn’t think this stuff happened to rich people,” wrote one commentator who could sympathise with being kicked out of an airport after hours.

Others said they recognised the same exact situation after a lengthy delay.

“I’m just picturing walking through the Boston airport and seeing Dax and KB and family SLEEPING ON THE FLOOR,” they wrote, imagining the scene.

Bell however says she keeps a low profile while flying.

“I’m shocked no one recognises me when I travel” she joked, sharing a photo last month wearing an eye mask, PPE and travel pillow.

The airport makes no exceptions for its after-hours shut out policy. Boston Logan International’s website states “travellers are not allowed to wait or sleep airside after security checkpoints have closed for the night”.

SleepinginAirports.net, a resource for travellers trying to spend long connections on the cheap, says that it is one of the worst airport to try and catch a cat nap in.

“Travellers report that the airport is not conducive to sleeping due to limited landside seating (most with armrests), bright lights, constant noise and carpetless floors,” it says.



