Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Discover Portland: A relaxed gem in the Pacific Northwest

By Alex Mitcheson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Portland white stag sign illuminated over Burnside Bridge. Photo / Travel Portland

The Portland white stag sign illuminated over Burnside Bridge. Photo / Travel Portland

Seattle and Vancouver may have better reputations, but over 48 hours, Alex Mitcheson uncovers a vibrant and relaxed side of Portland, Oregon.

Coffee and determination usually get me through jet lag. Sitting in the basement spa of Cascada Thermal Springs and Hotel, in Portland’s Alberta District, I’m beginning to think

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save