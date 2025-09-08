We arrived just before sunset, lured into an evening stroll along the Yarra River by the glow of the city reflected on the river. Light installations danced, Aperol Spritz boats bobbed, and the skyline sparkled like it knew we were watching.

Rebecca Foreman and family dining at Eureka 89, Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

Our first adventure: a family-fuelled trek to Melbourne Skydeck. The Voyager Theatre’s 6D experience zipped us through the sights, sounds (even smells) of the city, before a sunset dinner at Eureka 89. Think sky-high dining with three dreamy courses and sweeping city views that demand a toast or two.

The night ended with “The Edge”, a glass cube that slides out from the Skydeck, suspending you high above the city. Equal parts thrill and awe.

Voyager Theatre at Melbourne Skydeck offers VR family fun. Photo / Supplied

Back at the hotel, 1 Hotel Melbourne made its debut feel personal. At its core is Goods Shed No. 5, Melbourne’s last heritage shipping shed, now reincarnated with reclaimed timbers, living walls (yep, over 7000 plants!) and a design ethos that blurs the line between natural and nurturing.

River Reserve Suite, 1 Hotel Melbourne. Photo / Mikkel Vang

Everything feels intentional here, from five-minute shower timers to their “1 Less Thing” initiative, where you can leave behind something useful for someone who needs it. This isn’t greenwashing; it’s the real deal.

1 Hotel Melbourne doesn’t just preach sustainability or wellness, it lives it through intentional systems, curated experiences, and thoughtful programming. There is a DJ spinning tunes at the Crane Bar, a high-performance TechnoGym, and sound bath events that reset your internal rhythm, all included in a hotel stay.

1 Hotel Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

After a ridiculously comfy sleep (cloud-soft bed, I salute you), we split up. The kids wandered off to ArtVo, the interactive trick-art gallery just minutes away, while I floated into full spa mode at Bamford Wellness Spa. Their Signature Treatment? Like therapy for your nervous system. Post-massage, I melted into the warm stillness of the pool and spa.

Still riding that relaxation high, we reunited for an afternoon of cinematic scale. Imax Melbourne is home to the biggest screen in the Southern Hemisphere and pulled us in for an adrenaline fix with F1. Brad Pitt in three-storey format? Yes, please.

Zara Foreman Peel enjoying ArtVo Docklands, Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

Nostalgic dinner and local cafes

Dinner that night at From Here by Mike was a sensory time capsule. Chef Mike McEnearney greeted us himself with a menu that tugged at nostalgia: chicken liver pâté on sourdough, roasted cockerel with brussel sprouts, and a marmalade suet pudding that could’ve been served in my grandmother’s kitchen. Even the non-alcoholic drinks list was unexpectedly stellar.

Desserts like Grandma used to make at From Here by Mike, 1 Hotel Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

The next morning brought coffee at Neighbours Café, tucked right into the hotel. While waiting, I chatted with the hotel’s Director of Spa and Wellness, who complimented how fresh I looked. Small moment, big impact, like everything about the hotel.

SEA LIFE and the Great Escape

Our last day kicked off with a quick wander up the river to SEA LIFE Melbourne. The kids were all in, penguins waddling, stingrays swooping, jaws literally dropping. There’s even a glass-bottom boat and a shark swim for teens feeling brave (or just showing off).

And here’s the thing about Docklands: just as easily as you’re city-hopping, you can pivot to wide open spaces. Melbourne’s cultural heart, Federation Square, NGV, laneways, is minutes away. But so are day trips to the Great Ocean Road, the wine-soaked Yarra Valley, and Mornington Peninsula’s healing hot springs. Docklands is both base and escape hatch, equally plugged into pulse and peace.

So, why Docklands? Because sustainability doesn’t have to be beige. Because luxury can be quiet. And because a city hotel doesn’t have to shut nature out, it can welcome it in.

Here, you get skyline views and river breezes. The buzz of Melbourne, but with enough breathing space to slow down. It’s a spot that feels tucked away, but never out of reach. Whether you’re flying solo, with kids in tow or sneaking in a weekend escape, Docklands is close to the action without feeling like it’s trying too hard. Melbourne’s waiting. Docklands opens the door.