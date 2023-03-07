The black cod miso at Nobu. Photo / Steven Freeman

It’s one of Sydney’s most exclusive restaurants, so it’s understandable that diners were left shocked when they went to pay for their bill, only to discover it was already covered.

Internationally renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa known to the world as “Nobu” opened his restaurant at Crown Sydney in Barangaroo back in 2020.

Since then it has become a hit with a global reputation.

No matter the time of week, the restaurant is almost always a full house and reservations must be made well in advance.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Photo / Supplied

Diners go in there knowing they are paying for quality food with menu items that can range from A$6 ($6.50) each for nigiri and sashimi to A$98 ($106) for lobster wasabi pepper, or Japanese wagyu A5 at A$275 ($298).

But those at the restaurant on Monday didn’t have to pay a cent for their food.

Australian TV and radio host Sami Lukis happened to be on the receiving end of the stranger’s gesture, leaving her “shocked”.

“An incredible random act of kindness tonight from a stranger who paid EVERY table’s bill at Nobu restaurant in Sydney (including mine),” she wrote in a tweet.

“Thank you to one incredibly generous stranger. And I really hope you see this.”

Clearly overwhelmed by the act, she took to Twitter again on Tuesday morning to thank the person

“Still in shock after someone paid EVERY table’s bill at Nobu restaurant in Sydney last night (including mine),” Sami wrote.

“The waiter called it “a random act of kindness”. The incredibly generous stranger probably won’t see this … but … thank you.”

The world-renowned Japanese fusion restaurant is famed for its black cod miso and yellowtail jalapeno, along with inventive dishes created by Nobu Sydney head chef, Harold Hurtada.

“Step into a contemporary and stylish surrounding inside one of the best Japanese fine dining restaurants in Sydney,” it states on Crown’s site.

“Guests can enjoy a wide range of sophisticated cocktails, sake and wine from the bar, paired with unique offerings attributed to the personal spin on Nobu’s traditional Japanese cooking.”

Sami Lukis revealed the stranger's generous act on Twitter. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, the Sydney restaurant has also become the first in the country to offer a weekend Teishoku breakfast menu.

Dishes include banana miso, scrambled egg donburi and shiso benedict.

Nobu has three locations in Australia — Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.