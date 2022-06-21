Watch the grand opening of the Diamond Bridge in Tsalka Canyon a place in Georgia that you must see!

Brash, flash and requiring visitors to have a strong stomach - a 240 metre bridge, topped with a diamond-shaped viewing platform has opened over a canyon in Georgia.

Diamond Bridge crosses the Dashbashi Canyon, suspended at 280 metres above the ground. At its centre is an enormous panoramic bar, offering spirits and liquid courage to those making the crossing.

Or, even cross the giant tightrope by bicycle.

Two hours drive from Tbilisi, the Republic of Georgia hopes this new 'Gem of the Caucuses' will draw visitors to the region.

#Georgia #kassland- People ride bikes on a zip line next to a 240-meter long glass bridge over the Tsalka canyon in the middle outside the city of Tsalka. pic.twitter.com/jtBtnYhEbz — Aşörtmen (@Gencerate) June 17, 2022

The bridge will be the jewel in the crown of 'Kass Land' - a leisure park opened by Georgian-Israeli investment firm the Kass Group. A gem this large doesn't come cheap. The flashy structure took three years and €37 million ($61 million) to build.

Kass Land is a 2 square kilometre concession in the Tsalka Nature Reserve. The group hope to develop a leisure complex including 100 accommodation units into the canyon, which they hope will attract half a million visitors a year to the little-known region.

Balancing conservation and flashy resorts will be a difficult tightrope act for the region. However those behind the spectacular structure say it will help people appreciate nature at a different level.

"This is one of the most spectacular resorts that we have ever built," says Yossi Tenery of the ISSTA travel company.

"We hope that plenty of people will come, touch, smell and enjoy this piece of beauty," he told Euronews.

Giant diamond-shaped bar has opened over the Georgian canyon. Photo / Kass Land

The attraction which was officially opened on Thursday, offers an experience in which visitors can clip into a harness and cycle across the canyon. An activity that, according to riders, is "easier than it looks!"

The opening ceremony took place ahead of Georgia dropping all remaining Covid-19 entry requirements for international visitors, which happened this weekend.