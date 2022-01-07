Detour: Antarctica - Kiwis 'exposed to radiation' at Antarctic power plant

Assistant Base Mechanic Peter Breen at Vanda Station in the Ross Dependency, Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

The Waitangi Tribunal will consider whether NZ Defence Force personnel were appropriately warned of potential exposure to radiation while working at a decommissioned nuclear reactor in Antarctica.

It's among a raft of historic claims dating from 1860 to the present day before the Military Veterans Inquiry.

After an initial hearing in 2016, the Waitangi Tribunal last year admitted the Antarctic kaupapa to be considered alongside the other claims.

"It's been a bloody long journey," said solicitors Bennion Law, the Wellington firm representing the Antarctic claimants.

Between 1972 and the early 1980s, more than 300 tonnes of radioactive rubble was shipped off the continent via the seasonal resupply link.

Handled by US and New Zealand personnel without properly measuring potential exposure, the submission argues the Crown failed in its duty of care for the largely Māori contingent, including NZ Army Cargo Team One.

PM3A Antarctica's nuclear power plant. Photo / US Navy, Atomic Energy Commission

"This failure of active protection was and continues to be in breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi," reads the submission.

The rubble came from PM3A, a portable nuclear power unit on Ross Island, belonging to the US Navy. Decommissioned in 1972, its checkered 10-year operating history led it to be known as 'Nukey Poo' among base inhabitants. After recording 438 operating errors it was shut off for good.

Due to US obligations to the Antarctic Treaty, nuclear waste had to be removed.

In November 2017, New Zealander Pam Landy, was awarded compensation by the US Veterans Association after it was found her husband Jim Landy "was exposed to environmental toxins, to include radiation, while he was stationed at McMurdo Station, Antarctica".

Jim, an engineer with the US Air Force, met Pam in Christchurch while flying C130s for the US Antarctic Programme. He died in 2012.

Assistant Base Mechanic Peter Breen at Vanda Station in the Ross Dependency, Antarctica. Photo / Supplied

Peter Breen, Assistant Base Mechanic at New Zealand's Scott Base for 1981-82, led the effort to get similar New Zealand stories heard.

He hopes that NZDF personnel involved in the cleanup of Ross Island might get medallic recognition "similar to those who were exposed at Mururoa Atoll". Sailors were awarded the Special Service Medal Nuclear Testing for observing French bomb sites in the Pacific in 1973, roughly the same time their colleagues were helping clear radioactive material from Antarctica.

A public advisory regarding potential historic radiation exposure at McMurdo Station was published in 2018.

Since 1975 the Waitangi Tribunal has been a permanent commission by the Ministry of Justice to raise Māori claims relating to the Crown's obligations in the Treaty of Waitangi.

The current Military Veterans' Kaupapa includes hearings as diverse as the injury of George Nepata while training in Singapore, to the exposure of soldiers to DBP insecticides during the Malayan Emergency.

Commenced in 2014 in the "centenary year of the onset of the First World War" the Māori military veterans inquiry has dragged on to twice the duration of the Great War.

Of the three claimants in the Antarctic veterans' claim, Edwin (Chaddy) Chadwick, Apiha Papuni and Kelly Tako, only Tako survives.

"We're obviously concerned with time because we're losing veterans," said Bennion Law.

