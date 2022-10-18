'Flight Attendant' is the kind of job that many travellers dream of.

Along with the perks of a job in international travel there is plenty of glamour. But there's one must-have criteria that no amount of study can ever prepare applicants for.

Last week, news of Malaysia Airlines listing 400 jobs was met with enthusiasm.

In a statement, the national carrier said that the international recruitment drive was to help rebuild the network and to "accelerate Malaysia's post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and growth."

However, hopeful candidates were quick to point out that there was an unusual qualification that put the job out of reach of many.

"Minimum height?" commented one hopeful on the jobs ad, in disbelief.

As well as proficiency in English and Bahasa Malaysia, the advert said female cabin crew must have a "minimum height [of] 157cm".

"Childhood love Mas! I always wanted to be a Flight Attendant just because of Malaysia Airlines," wrote another candidate "but sadly I'm 152cm."

The recruitment drive for 400 Malaysia Airlines staff and cabin crew would be a stretch for some applicants. Photo / Supplied

Given the national average height for women in Malaysia is 153.3 centimetres - according to WHO data - this is a tall ask.

"One for my sister," wrote another. "Her height is 186cm."

It is not an unusual requirement among carriers. This height requirement for crew and operators is defined by the aircraft and not by the airline, says cabin crew member and advisor Michele who writes for Cabin Crew Wings.

"A lot of airlines now conduct reach tests, where you are required to reach, with your arm extended up to a certain height."

You must be this tall to fly: Malaysia Airlines is not the only carrier to stipulate the height of crew. Photo / Malaysia Airlines, Facebook.com

This is a stipulation for air safety to help crew deal with emergencies. Some airlines will have different height requirements for prospective male and female crew.

Qatar airways recently advertised for a new intake of crew with a "minimum arm reach of 212 cm (on tiptoes for female)".

Weight is not usually mentioned by recruitment briefs, but you will often come across the phrase "weight in proportion to height" with regards to prospective crew.

A current listing looking for Emirates crew says that applicants must be "Physically fit for this demanding role with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI)."

Air New Zealand also requires crew to be between 160 and 185 centimetres tall. As well as this, they stipulate fitness requirements that "need to be able to swim 50 metres under two minutes and be able to tread water for one minute unaided."

Although some airlines like Virgin Atlantic and Air New Zealand have relaxed requirements around appearance and issues such as visible tattoos, other airlines still stipulate "style and appearance" of applicants.

A current listing from Etihad specifies that hopefuls have "No tattoos visible while in uniform, piercings or other physical marks that would be distracting for guests."