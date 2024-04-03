Balmoral Castle, Aberdeenshire, is to open to paying public for the first time in history. Photo / Getty Images

The late Queen’s favourite castle is to be open to the public for the first time, with ticketed visits to Balmoral Castle snapped up within a day of going on sale.

The historic Scottish castle in Aberdeenshire has been a favourite of the royals since 1848, bought as a holiday home by Queen Victoria - the great, great, great grandmother of Charles III.

The decision was made by the King and the Balmoral estate to allow a limited number of tourists public during July this year, with just 40 visitors a day. With each ticket costing $200 to $300, the historic opening is expected to bring in almost $300,000 for the royal estate.

It was clear despite the high cost, there was a huge interest in the castle - the royal family’s most private of private residences.

On Wednesday the ticketing website was briefly brought down by demand.

“As we are currently experiencing a high demand of bookings, you have been placed in a queue,” read a message to those trying to get one of the coveted 40-daily visitor slots.

The remote, 20,000 hectare estate near Braemar has previously opened its gardens for fundraisers, but this is the first chance to look behind the scenes.

The castle is an historic location and the final home of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was carried from the estate to her final resting place in September 2022.

“Since its completion in 1855, access to the interior of Balmoral Castle has been restricted to the public, until now,” according to a statement on the royal family’s website.

“For the first time in history, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of interior castle private tours.”

Prince Charles and princes William and Harry on the Balmoral Castle Estate. Photo / Tim Graham, Getty Images

There will be no roped-off doors, with visitors promised an access-all-areas look at the Scottish castle, according to the Daily Mail.

Previously a summer retreat and expansive country estate where royals could pursue interests in private - stalking deer and fishing for salmon on the royal Deeside - the decision to open the castle is in line with the King’s wishes to make royal properties more accessible to the public.