Delayed Tourism Awards come at perfect time for travel businesses

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights were winners of the Visitor Experience Award. Photo / TNZ

Eleven tourism businesses have been honoured at the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards ahead of a much anticipated summer.

The annual TIA awards were held at a virtual event after a three-month delay due to the Delta Covid-19 outbreak in August.

However the 11 awards recognising tourism businesses building the future of Kiwi hospitality were well timed, given the imminent easing of travel under the national Covid-19 Framework.

"It was a joy to finally get the industry together online to celebrate these incredible finalists and award winners," said TIA chief executive Chris Roberts.

It was a big night for the twenty three businesses from across the country who were in the running.

Rotorua in particular stood out with the Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights winning the NZME Visitor Experience Award and the National Kiwi Hatchery being named winner of the Department of Conservation - Conservation Award.

"This city has been hosting visitors for over 175 years. We are best in class at Manākitanga," said Redwood director Bruce Thomasen.

The Redwoods said it was a great reward for the team, and that they were thankful for their domestic visitors and support over the past 18 months.

As an outdoor attraction, The Redwoods would be open under the Red level with vaccinated guests and vaccinated staff.

However the one thing on the Rotorua tourism and hospitality sector's Christmas wish list this summer is an Orange light.

"We need the summer holidays, and the traffic light system assures that, but my hopes are that we can be at Orange status before Christmas," said Thomasen.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2021 Winners

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (Waikato)

Department of Conservation - Conservation Award

The National Kiwi Hatchery (Rotorua)

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd (Queenstown)

Toitū EnviroCare Environment Award

Wellington Zoo Trust

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration Award

Nelson Regional Development Agency

He Kai Kei Aku Ringa Māori Tourism Award

Dark Sky Project (Tekapo)

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award

Waiho Hot Tubs (Franz Josef Glacier)

NZME Visitor Experience Award

Redwoods Treewalk & Nightlights (Rotorua)

PATA New Zealand Trust Emerging Tourism Leader Award

Loren Heaphy, ChristchurchNZ

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award

Ceillhe Sperath, TIME Unlimited Tours

Sir Jack Newman Award - Outstanding Industry Leader

Dave Bamford