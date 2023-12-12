Jetstar has warned passengers Cyclone Jasper will result in flight cancellations in the coming days. Photo / 123rf

Tropical Queensland’s air transport hub has closed ahead of Cyclone Jasper’s landfall.

Cairns Airport and other parts of the Queensland coast are anticipating 140km/h winds and major disruption to travel from this morning.

“Please do not come out to the airport,” says an update from the airport overnight, advising it would be closed on Wednesday, and domestic and international services would be suspended.

After several airlines rescheduled services, the airstrip advised it would be stopping operations from 8 o’clock last night.

“Cairns Airport operations will recommence when it is safe to do so.”

The flight chaos comes before the busy summer travel window, with a long tail expected to the disruption.

Virgin Australia cancelled 26 services through to Thursday morning.

Budget carrier Bonza also advised its Cairns services AB583 and AB584 were cancelled, offering automatic refunds to affected passengers and the option to change flights for travel up to December 17, without charge.

“Bonza’s operational and safety teams are closely monitoring the movement of Cyclone Jasper as it approaches the North Queensland coast,” said the airport.

Jetstar and the Qantas Group, which operate several domestic and international routes out of Cairns to destinations as far flung as Japanm have also been affected.

“We have contacted customers whose flights are impacted.”

Customers scheduled to travel through Cairns Airport between now and 17 December 17 are offered the option to change flights within 14 days of original departure date free of charge, or request flight credit.

Those planning to travel to parts of North Queensland in the coming weeks are advised to contact the airlines for other options.

Cyclone Jasper is expected to make landfall this morning in North Queensland, bringing 140km/h winds. Photo / Bureau of Meteorology





Queensland holidaymakers advised to decamp

On Monday Cairns Regional Council warned “campers and caravanners should start packing up” as weather warnings were issued.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service said public land would be closed within a 1200km exclusion area, which covers popular tourist destinations such as the Daintree Rainforest and Hamilton Island.

“If you do not need to be in the area, leaving now is the safest option,” reads an update from the regional council.

Winds of up to 140km/h were expected as the category 2 cyclone approached, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said in Brisbane yesterday.

“We are also expecting very heavy rainfall, which will cause life-threatening flash flooding,” Miles said.

– with Associated Press