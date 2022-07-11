This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

It might not be the country's biggest city but Christchurch runs with the biggest and best when it comes to cuisine, cocktails and the cafe scene.

From the CBD to the outer suburbs there are plenty of options to delight every palate in the Garden City, something to whet every whistle, something to suit every mood and satisfy even the most complex palate.

There's no Ponsonby Rd, there's no Cuba Street - but the eateries, cafes and bars on offer across Christchurch both in the central hospitality districts and the suburbs are gold class and each month it seems there's something new on the menu as the city continues to rebuild and revitalise.

This list is by no means exhaustive but certainly showcases some of the best of what Otautahi has to offer when it comes to brunches, beers, dinners, desserts and other treats to tantalise the taste buds.

FINE DINING

If you're a foodie or you just love something a little bit more fancy than your local for a meal, Christchurch has a raft of great dining spots. Two absolute must experience have to be the slow-roasted Ras el Hanout lamb shoulder at 5th Street and any of the delightful wine flights at Cellar Door

5th Street, Elgin St, Sydenham The Monday Room, High Street Twenty Seven Steps, New Regent Street Cellar Door, Christchurch Arts Centre Tussock Hill, Huntsbury Ave. Cashmere

The team at 5th Street serve up scrumptious food. Photo / 5th Street Facebook

CENTRAL CITY SUPERSTARS

What old school Cantabrians knew as The Strip came down in the 2011 quake but was

replaced with the equally vibrant dining district The Terrace where you will find a plethora of restaurants and bars serving everything you could want and a lot more.

Chiwahwah serves some of the best Mexican food I've had outside actual Mexico and Botanic offers a spectacular Lavish Lunch with scrummy food and bottomless prosecco over the weekend - great for a catch-up with mates.

Earl offers a $25 pasta and wine deal on Tuesdays and is a real delight. Photo / Earl Facebook

Beyond The Terrace there are also great offerings including Earl which does a $25 pasta and wine night every Tuesday and the clever Bar Yoku sushi tacos and mouth-watering barbecue at Smokey T's both have to be on your Christchurch 'to do' list.

Chiwahwah, The Terrace Zodiac. The Terrace Earl, Lichfield Street Bar Yoku, Welles Street Smokey T's, Cashel Street Botanic, The Terrace King of Snake, The Terrace Amazonita, The Terrace Sichuan Kitchen, St Asaph Street Mumbaiwala, Hereford Street

Bar Yoku's sushi taco. Photo / Bar Yoku

SUBURBAN GEMS

If you're after a great lunch or dinner in the suburbs you don't have to look far in Christchurch. Five-star dining is not just confined to the central city - some of the best plates can be found in the quieter areas.

You can never go wrong with The Birdwood's tortellini - a mouthwatering combo of confit chicken, pancetta, hazelnuts, pecorino and blue cheese sauce. Their woodfired pizzas are also out of this world.

The Birdwood does separate brunch and lunch/dinner menus and is a spectacular gem in the suburbs. Photo / The Birdwood Facebook

And I highly recommend Penny Black Victorian Tearooms if you're after high tea experience - located within The Tannery it's an absolute delight.

Moon Under Water, Somerfield Street, Somerfield Brigittes, Papanui Road, Merivale Scarborough Fare, Esplanade, Sumner Fush, The Runway, Wigram The Birdwood, Malcolm Avenue, Beckenham Meschino , Rutland Street, St Albans Kinji, Greers Road, Bryndwr Londo, Papanui Rd, Merivale Misceo, Clyde Road, Ilam Penny Black , The Tannery, Woolston

BEST BRUNCHES

One thing Christchurch is not short of is excellent brunch spots. My absolute favourite is Hello Sunday and the slow-cooked beef cheek hash is my personal recommendation and they do a top-notch mimosa to go alongside.

Little Poms is also a great time - thing eggs bene but with a delectable cheese scone as a base and Westend Stories have the most stunning cabinet food alongside their hearty and delicious menu.

The beef cheek hash at Hello Sunday is out of this world. Photo / Hello Sunday Facebook

Hello Sunday, Elgin Street, Sydenham Dose Diner, Blenheim Rd, Riccarton Westend Stories, Cambridge Terrace Little Poms, Kilmore Street Black Betty, Madras Street Miro, Oxford Terrace Unknown Chapter, St Asaph Street Addington Coffee Co-op, Lincoln Rd, Addington Ilex cafe, Botanic Gardens Under The Red Verandah, Tancred Street, Linwood Lyttelton Coffee Company , London Street, Lyttelton

BEER LOVERS

There are plenty of local taverns around the traps in Christchurch and we're not short of an Irish bar serving Dublin's finest - but there's also a great array of places to get a decent craft brew or something a little bit off-piste.

Craft Embassy and Kaiser on The Terrace both have superb beer lists and their food goes down a treat - both do terrific fried chicken that works especially well with a cold brew.

Kaiser has a great range of beers along with a full drink and food menu. Photo / Kaiser Facebook

Moon Under Water, listed above in the suburban gems section, are also famed for its craft beer offerings.

Beers, Blenheim Rd, Riccarton Craft Embassy, The Terrace Kaiser Brew Garden, The Terrace Pomeroy's Pub, Kilmore Street Two Thumb Brewing, Colombo Street Cassels & Sons Brewing, The Tannery, Woolston

COCKTAIL CONNOISSEURS

Fancy a pre or post-dinner cocktail? Or just looking for a fab spot for drinks with friends?

There's certainly a lot on offer in the city area. OGB in Cathedral Square is always a go-to for me and The Last Word on New Regent is superb for a winter warmer - think steaming hot toddies in a variety of flavours and whisky tastings to heat up a chilly Canterbury night.

Rooftop bar Mr Brightside is always a great place to pull up a pew and have a quiet drink while you look out over the city.

Rooftop bar Mr Brightside is just the place for a cocktail overlooking Christchurch City across to the Southern Alps. Photo / Mr Brightside Facebook

And if you're into music, jazz club Fat Eddie's combines a raft of cocktails with regular live offerings.

Kong, The Terrace OGB, Cathedral Square Gin Gin, New Regent Street The Last Word, New Regent Street Austin Club, High Street Mr Brightside, The Terrace The Dirtyland, Victoria Street Fat Eddies, The Terrace

OTAUTAHI INSTITUTIONS:

Are you really from Christchurch if you haven't been to all of these places at least 206 times?

They've survived the test of time, changing palates and trends and the 2011 quake and are still serving up the best food and drink in the country.

One simply cannot visit Christchurch without sampling a souvlaki from the famous Dimitri's Greek Food. Photo / Dimitri's Facebook

From insane Italian at Tutto Bene and Cafe Valentino to classic but classy fare are Aikmans and the famed Drexels all-day breakfast and Dimitri's souvlaki - there's something for everyone on this list of Christchurch food heroes.

Aikmans, Papanui Rd, Merivale Dux Central, Lichfield Street Dimitiri's, Riverside Market and Riccarton Road Cafe Valentino, St Asaph Street Tutto Bene, Papanui Rd, Merivale At Tony's Japanese Restaurant, Riccarton Road and Waterman Place, Ferrymead Drexels, Rotherham Street, Riccarton Cook 'N' With Gas, Worcester Boulevard

The beef a la Gas at Cook N With Gas is tremendous. Photo / Cook N With Gas Facebook

MARKET VIBES

Christchurch and the wider Canterbury are not short of a market offering everything from fresh bread and produce, local cheese, tonics and concoctions, crafts and coffee.

The Christchurch Farmers Market at the Historic Riccarton House and Bush grounds and the Lyttelton Farmers Market are both amazing places to go on a Saturday morning and later in the evening, the Christchurch Night Markets at Bush Inn has the best selection of international foods you can imagine.

The Tannery has a selection of shops and dining options and has real marketplace vibe. Photo / The Tannery

But there are also some permanent market-style setups around the place where you can dine, shop and wander.

Cafe Raeward in Harewood is nestled amid the bigger produce and specialty food store and similarly, the Mediterranean Food Company on Tuam Street has a cafe and pizzeria in the middle of its menagerie of Italian, French, Spanish, Greek, Turkish and Lebanese gourmet products.

Little High Eatery, St Asaph Street Riverside Market, The Terrace The Tannery, Garlands Road, Woolston The Colombo, Colombo Street, Sydenham