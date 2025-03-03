Book these luxury cruises and hotel stays for your next tropical adventure.
New Zealand’s summer season might be coming to an end, but it’s never too early to plan for your next getaway.
Greek Islands cruise
Embark on an all-inclusive luxury journey through the glittering Greek Islands with $4000 bonus value. This 13-night fly, stay, and cruise holiday includes return international flights, a three-night hotel stay to explore Athens, and a 10-night ocean cruise aboard the Celebrity Infinity. Enjoy onboard dining across a range of complimentary venues, as well as live music and performances. The package also covers all port taxes and charges, along with prepaid gratuities, ensuring a seamless travel experience. As a bonus, guests will receive an onboard beverage package, including cocktails, spirits, wine, beer, and soft drinks, as well as an onboard Wi-Fi package to stay connected while at sea.
This exclusive package is valued at $8990 per person but is available from just $6990 per person departing from Auckland, with additional charges applying for Christchurch. Secure your spot by booking before March 31, 2025 and set sail on May 1, 2026. Contact: My Cruises. Call 0800 101 726 or visit mycruises.co.nz
Australia’s first five-star overnight river cruise
Australia’s first five-star, overnight river cruises are now open for 2027 departures aboard the brand-new PS Australian Star. Set to debut in spring 2025, this luxury paddlesteamer will offer cruises of up to seven nights on the Murray River from Echuca, Victoria. With 75% of cabins for 2026 already booked, Murray River Paddlesteamers has now released all 2027 departures, with a 15% earlybird discount available for seven-night cruises booked by June 30, 2025. Including this discount, fares start from A$5338 ($5910) per person, twin-share- a saving of A$942 ($1043), plus a A$100 onboard bar credit per stateroom.
The 38-guest PS Australian Star blends heritage charm with modern elegance, featuring a fine-dining restaurant, deluxe lounge, outdoor relaxation areas and 19 luxurious staterooms. Fares include onboard meals, daily shore excursions, transfers, gratuities, and selected beverages. Contact: Murray River Paddlesteamers. Call +61 3 5482 5244 or visit mrps.com.au
Queensland Princess Cruise
Spend eight nights with Princess onboard Crown Princess in an inside stateroom, where you will see some of the best Queensland has to offer including Brisbane, Whitsundays, Yorkey’s Knob, Port Douglas and Willis Island. Book now to get a free stateroom location upgrade and receive A$200 onboard spending money per stateroom. Upgrade to a balcony btateroom for an additional $69 per person per night.
From $1635 per person, this deal is on sale until March 9, 2025. Departs from Brisbane March 2, 2026. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact: Flight Centre. Call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz
Fiji’s luxury hotel experience
The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton - Sonaisali Island is just a 30-minute drive from Fiji’s Nadi International Airport and a quick three-minute boat ride from the main island of Viti Levu. The resort offers a range of hotel-style rooms and bures. Enjoy the stunning lagoon-style pool located right by the beach, complete with a swim-up bar and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.
House of Travel has a four-night package starting from $1559 per person, share twin. This includes return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, four nights’ accommodation, return Nadi airport transfers, buffet breakfast daily plus a F$100 food and beverage credit. Valid for sale until March 9, 2025 unless sold out prior. Travel from March 10 to 31, 2025. Contact: House of Travel. Call 0800 713 715 or visit houseoftravel.co.nz
Paris’ luxury hotel and tour
Flying Qatar Airways return from Auckland, spend four nights with daily breakfast at Maison Colbert, a distinguished member of the Melia Collection. Nestled in the heart of Paris’ Latin Quarter, just steps away from the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, this luxurious hotel blends classic Parisian charm with modern amenities. Also included is a Paris in A Day Tour where you will enter the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa and other famous works of art. Enjoy walking tours of Montmartre and Ile de la Cite and witness stunning views of the Eiffel Tower from Trocadero Square before embarking on a Seine River cruise.
From $5989 per person, this journey is on sale until March 12. Travel between September 5 to 13, September 17 to October 7, and October 15 to 31, 2025. Subject to availability. Contact: Travel Associates. Call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz