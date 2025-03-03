Australia’s first five-star overnight river cruise

Australia’s first five-star, overnight river cruises are now open for 2027 departures aboard the brand-new PS Australian Star. Set to debut in spring 2025, this luxury paddlesteamer will offer cruises of up to seven nights on the Murray River from Echuca, Victoria. With 75% of cabins for 2026 already booked, Murray River Paddlesteamers has now released all 2027 departures, with a 15% earlybird discount available for seven-night cruises booked by June 30, 2025. Including this discount, fares start from A$5338 ($5910) per person, twin-share- a saving of A$942 ($1043), plus a A$100 onboard bar credit per stateroom.

The 38-guest PS Australian Star blends heritage charm with modern elegance, featuring a fine-dining restaurant, deluxe lounge, outdoor relaxation areas and 19 luxurious staterooms. Fares include onboard meals, daily shore excursions, transfers, gratuities, and selected beverages. Contact: Murray River Paddlesteamers. Call +61 3 5482 5244 or visit mrps.com.au

Hop on Australia’s first, five-star, overnight river cruises.

Queensland Princess Cruise

Spend eight nights with Princess onboard Crown Princess in an inside stateroom, where you will see some of the best Queensland has to offer including Brisbane, Whitsundays, Yorkey’s Knob, Port Douglas and Willis Island. Book now to get a free stateroom location upgrade and receive A$200 onboard spending money per stateroom. Upgrade to a balcony btateroom for an additional $69 per person per night.

From $1635 per person, this deal is on sale until March 9, 2025. Departs from Brisbane March 2, 2026. Airfares and transfers are additional. Contact: Flight Centre. Call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz

Whitehaven Beach, Whitsundays.

Fiji’s luxury hotel experience

The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton - Sonaisali Island is just a 30-minute drive from Fiji’s Nadi International Airport and a quick three-minute boat ride from the main island of Viti Levu. The resort offers a range of hotel-style rooms and bures. Enjoy the stunning lagoon-style pool located right by the beach, complete with a swim-up bar and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

House of Travel has a four-night package starting from $1559 per person, share twin. This includes return Fiji Airways Value flights from Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch, four nights’ accommodation, return Nadi airport transfers, buffet breakfast daily plus a F$100 food and beverage credit. Valid for sale until March 9, 2025 unless sold out prior. Travel from March 10 to 31, 2025. Contact: House of Travel. Call 0800 713 715 or visit houseoftravel.co.nz

The DoubleTree Resort by Hilton in Sonaisali Island.

Paris’ luxury hotel and tour

Flying Qatar Airways return from Auckland, spend four nights with daily breakfast at Maison Colbert, a distinguished member of the Melia Collection. Nestled in the heart of Paris’ Latin Quarter, just steps away from the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral, this luxurious hotel blends classic Parisian charm with modern amenities. Also included is a Paris in A Day Tour where you will enter the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa and other famous works of art. Enjoy walking tours of Montmartre and Ile de la Cite and witness stunning views of the Eiffel Tower from Trocadero Square before embarking on a Seine River cruise.

From $5989 per person, this journey is on sale until March 12. Travel between September 5 to 13, September 17 to October 7, and October 15 to 31, 2025. Subject to availability. Contact: Travel Associates. Call 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz