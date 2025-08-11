First impressions: How are we going to fit three bags’ worth of clothes and shoes into this 19sq m room? And yes, we did pack three bags – because if you’ve cruised before, you’ll understand the joy of dressing up for a multi-course dinner each night, and with 10 days on board, packing for both daytime adventures in the sun, air-conditioned evenings on the ship and the inevitable visits to the gym adds up fast.

Thankfully, the stateroom is brilliantly designed, with smart, seamless storage solutions throughout. We each have a drawer and a double-sided cupboard for essentials like undergarments and T-shirts, plus a wardrobe with plenty of hangers for dresses, shirts and jackets. There are tucked-away cupboards perfect for stashing shoes, accessories and hats, and our big suitcases slide easily under the bed. In the end, everything has its place – and there’s even room to spare.

Every guest gets 24/7 room service and access to a Nespresso machine. Photo / Supplied

Service: The room is serviced twice a day – once in the morning and again for evening turndown – and the level of cleanliness is impeccable. Our attendant, Agust, is attentive and friendly, always ensuring everything is in perfect order. Room service is available 24/7 for anything else you might need. There is a laundry service available on board with small items priced from €1.

Each morning, you’ll return to find your bed beautifully made, fluffy white towels refreshed, the minibar restocked, and Ponant’s glass carafes refilled with still and sparkling water (filtered with a Nordac system that converts seawater into great-tasting drinking water). In the evening, turndown service sets the mood for rest: the duvet is folded down, the lights are dimmed, and a parade of petit fours awaits, from rich French chocolates to delicate macarons and buttery madeleines.

A 19sq m cabin with a view, smart storage, and petit fours? Welcome aboard. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom: No luxury cruise is complete without lush toiletries, and Le Jacques Cartier delivers with a bathroom stocked with Clarins goodies, including Energising Body Wash and Invigorating Shampoo and Conditioner. Open the generous vanity drawer and you’ll find little extras like nail kits, shower caps, and cotton pads, all in compostable packaging. The shower has surprisingly great pressure (yes, even at sea), and there’s plenty of room to move around.

But the real star? A cleverly designed picture window that lets you gaze out at the ocean while you shower or brush your teeth, because why miss a moment of the view? And when you’re after a little privacy, just slide the panel across.

Cruising the Kimberley on board Ponant’s luxury small ship Le Jacques Cartier. Photo / Supplied

Food & Drink: The ship is generously stocked with excellent French fare and beverages at its two restaurants and bars, but you don’t have to leave your cabin to experience the menu. Room service is available 24/7, offering Ponant’s “always available” menu – think a perfectly cooked Ponant cheeseburger (a must) or a grilled salmon fillet with seasonal vegetables.

You can also order breakfast to your cabin using a menu tucked inside the guest information folder, ideal for slow mornings. Unlike some cruise lines that skip in-room coffee setups for safety reasons, Le Jacques Cartier state rooms include a Nespresso machine, kettle, a selection of Palais des Thés teabags, and – because this is a French ship – little bottles of chilled whole milk, not UHT. The minibar (included in the fare and replenished daily) features sodas like sparkling San Pellegrino, Coke, tonic water, and Jean-Louis Bardo fruit juices. For sunset drinks on your balcony, you’ll find mini bottles of spirits, an ice bucket that stays frozen all day, and glassware at the ready.

Best bits: Le Jacques Cartier sets sail late afternoon most days and viewing the Kimberley from the balcony as the sun sets is a real highlight. Sipping a coffee in bed while the ship glides through calm waters, sunlight streaming through the gauzy curtains, the promise of an adventure-filled day ahead, is a ritual that’s hard to part with too.

Price: From $14,129 NZD per person for 10-night Australia’s Iconic Kimberley. Includes daily expert-led excursions, onboard meals and drinks, including 24/7 room service and mini bar.

The writer was a guest on board courtesy of Ponant.