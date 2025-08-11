Advertisement
Cruise room check: Ponant Le Jacques Cartier

Johanna Thornton
By
Deputy editor, Lifestyle Premium·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Hunter River and Prince Frederick Harbour. Photo / Supplied

Johanna Thornton checked into a Prestige Stateroom aboard Ponant’s Le Jacques Cartier to see how this compact, cleverly designed cabin measures up on a luxury expedition cruise.

Location: Room 614 is a “prestige stateroom” with a balcony, located on the sixth deck of Ponant’s small luxury ship Le Jacques Cartier.

