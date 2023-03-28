The view over Halong Bay at sunset, a destination with Pandaw. Photo / Trevor Templeman

Thinking of a solo sailing sojourn? The following cruises are perfect for single travellers, with solo-friendly features like dedicated solo cabins, no single supplements and activity programmes that encourage socialising and making new friends.

Pandaw | Halong Bay and Red River

You’ll stay overnight in one of Vietnam’s most famous destinations, Halong Bay, and spend the day in Hanoi on this cruise which explores the small towns and local villages along the Red River. Daily excursions are included so you can fully immerse yourself in the culture and history of Vietnam. No single supplement fares are available on many of Pandaw’s luxurious river ships, which combine traditional wooden decks, fittings and furnishings with all the modern conveniences. Fares include most drinks, crew gratuities and shore excursions, and dining tends to be family style or on shared tables, making this line ideal for sociable singles. Priced from $5750pp. pandaw.com

Australian adventures await with Coral Expeditions. Photo / Supplied

Coral Expeditions | Kimberley Cruise: Australia

As a local industry leader for solo sailors, Coral Expeditions runs its own Solo Travellers Facebook Group, and offers a range of fares for single travellers. Choose from options including a solo guest matching service for those who don’t mind sharing a cabin, 30-day solo standby fares for travellers with flexible travel dates and multiple sailings with no single supplement. With half a dozen of these 10-night voyages available in the Kimberley in May and June, there’s never been a better time to check out Montgomery Reef and the Horizontal Waterfalls, visit remote Aboriginal rock-art galleries and go swimming in pristine waterholes. From $15,575pp. coralexpeditions.com

The vineyards of Bremm and the loop of the Moselle in Germany. Photo / Getty Jorg Greuel

Avalon Waterways | The Rhine and Moselle: Canals, Vineyards and Castles

Savings on Avalon Waterways’ European river cruises can amount to more than $10,000 if single travellers book early enough. Opt for a longer cruise and save big, or choose a shorter itinerary like a seven-night cruise down the Rhine and Moselle Rivers. This trip kicks off in Amsterdam, the perfect pre-cruise holiday destination, then takes you down two of Europe’s most famous rivers. If you can’t decide whether you want a wine-focused adventure or a river cruise with plenty of history, this trip offers the best of both worlds with stops in the Old Town of Cologne, wine tastings and castles. From $4395pp. avalonwaterways.co.nz

Ponant | Alaska’s Inside Passage – with Smithsonian Journeys

Early booking bonuses can be combined with no single supplement deals on Ponant, so you can double dip when saving money on your solo cruise holiday. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to the line’s no single supplement sailings, and special event trips like the eight-night Alaska’s Inside Passage trips run in conjunction with Smithsonian Journeys are often included. The French cruise line has created these immersive cruises, especially for English speakers, and includes transfers to and from the ship, expert lectures from world-leading experts, immersive shore excursions and more in each fare. From $9605pp. ponant.com

The Grecian view with blue domes and blue sea in Oia in Santorini. Photo / Supplied

Norwegian Cruise Line | Greek Isles: Italy, France and Greece

See six different countries in seven days on a Norwegian Escape cruise from Rome, which takes in popular towns such as Naples, Valetta, Corfu and Dubrovnik before the ship docks in Venice. If you’re worried about feeling lonely, an itinerary like this one with plenty of ports makes it easy to fill your days with fun things to do. Like many other NCL ships, Norwegian Escape has Studio cabins that sleep one and come with their own Studio lounge where solo travellers can mix and mingle with other singles, enjoy complimentary refreshments and order room service to enjoy as a group. From $2350pp. ncl.com

Royal Caribbean | Tasmania Cruise

All three Royal Caribbean ships sailing in our region during the upcoming 23/24 season – Brilliance of the Seas, Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas – have studio cabins for solo travellers. Choose from an inside, balcony, or a virtual balcony stateroom with a floor-to-ceiling LED display screen projecting live images of the ocean and ports to bring the outside inside. For something new, pack your bags for this five-night round-trip Tasmania cruise on Brilliance of the Seas which makes its debut in our region later this year. Cruising from Sydney, you’ll spend a day in Hobart where Brilliance docks in the heart of town. With a sea day on either side, there’s time to relax as well. From $775pp. royalcaribbean.com

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth. Photo / Supplied

Cunard | Australia Short Break

A two-night Short Break cruise from Sydney to Melbourne on Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth is an elegant way to get from A to B on your next trip to Australia. Single-occupancy cabins are available across the fleet, including on local favourite Queen Elizabeth which sails in our region during summer. The sociable onboard atmosphere and solo-friendly activities like coffee mornings for guests travelling by themselves are a hit with single travellers. Male and female dance hosts are available each night to take you for a spin around the dance floor. If you prefer not to dine alone, ask to join a table in the dining room or during the complimentary daily afternoon tea served by white-gloved waiters. From $520pp. cunard.com

Holland America Line | Classic California Coast

Explore California’s coastal towns on a six-night round-trip cruise from San Diego onboard the Koningsdam which has solo cabins priced for single occupancy. If you would like to sail somewhere else, these cabins are also available on Nieuw Statendam and the Rotterdam. There’s a singles’ get-together at the start of each cruise which creates instant camaraderie. When you’re not exploring onshore, you can join activities such as line dancing classes, wine tasting and cooking demonstrations and have dinner with the other singles you’ve met onboard at a solo travellers’ table. From $1220pp. hollandamerica.com