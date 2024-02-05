Cruise-ship Pacific Adventure was refused entry to New Zealand over biofoul found on its hull, in November.

Two months after the cruise ship Pacific Adventure and two thousand passengers were turned away at the New Zealand border over a contaminated hull, the Ministry for Primary Industries says biofouling incidents are decreasing.

The Adventure which was meant to arrive in Bay of Islands in November was one of four ships with itineraries affected by ‘biofouling’ inspections this summer.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson says, though roughly half way through the summer cruise season, this represents a drop in non-compliant cruise ships.

“This season to date, only one of the 54 cruise vessels expected to arrive here for approximately 1100 port visits has not entered New Zealand waters because it was unable to meet our biofouling standards, which are vital for protecting our marine ecosystems and economy,” Anderson said.

Three further ships were delayed at the border for cleaning, compared to 11 ships during the previous October to April season.

“The drop in biofouling issues is a good result when you consider there’s been an increase of about 25 per cent in vessels arriving this season,” he said.

At the beginning of 2023 New Zealand’s MPI and cruise industry body CLIA held talks to reduce the number of cruise vessels being held up at the border.

The ministry has strict standards on cleaning international vessels to prevent invasive species entering marine ecosystems.

Imagery of 'high-risk' biofouling on the hull of Pacific Adventure submitted to Biosecurity NZ before the planned sailing to New Zealand on November 20. Photo / MPI

Foreign molluscs and algae transported on the underside of ships - known as ‘biofoul’ - is blamed for about 87 per cent of non-indigenous marine species.

“If vessels are found non-compliant they will be directed to either manage the biosecurity risk or to leave New Zealand,” says MPI’s management standards, which can be disruptive and costly for cruise companies who fall foul of thresholds.

Last year around 2000 passengers booked on the 13-day Kiwi Adventure itinerary - including a couple due to be married in Waikato - were denied entry on the Pacific Adventure, when the ship failed inspections.

Instead operator P&O turned the ship around and took the tourists on an alternative sailing to Tasmania.

At the time the ministry’s Biosecurity New Zealand said it had warned P&O over “concerning levels of biofouling on the vessel the Pacific Adventure” in the weeks prior to the departure. Photo inspections conducted in Australian waters had revealed “high-risk organisms” on the ship, including mussel and oyster growth.