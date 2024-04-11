Genius or gross? Cruise passengers moving bedding onto their balcony has become a viral trend. Photo / sarahgthatsme; TikTok; Royal Caribbean Cruise, Facebook

Cruise passengers with a coveted balcony suite are encouraged to enjoy the sea view, but this latest trend has been dubbed “disrespectful” and downright dangerous.

“Al fresco lounging” has become a phenomenon that cruise workers want stopped.

Images of passengers moving their bedding on to balconies have been circulating online. With examples appearing as early as last year, it has become a hot topic for cruise etiquette experts.

One photo of a couple who had moved their double mattress onto the balcony to read paperbacks was posted to a Royal Caribbean Cruises Facebook forum, dated March 13th.

“Omg really? Wondering if this guy got in trouble?” they wrote.

The image, reportedly from RCL’s Allure of the Seas, sparked a huge debate as to whether the move was “genius” or gross. Some thought it could land passengers on a no-sail list and a hefty cruise service fee.

Several comments on the post confessed to also moving furniture on to the balcony during a cruise - however, an entire mattress was brazen.

“I did this on Symphony of the Seas. Best sleep I ever had. Fell asleep looking at the stars listening to the waves, woke up to the sun rising over CocoCay,” claimed one.

Meanwhile, other guests slammed the balcony move as “entitled.”

“I feel desperately sorry for the cabin staff having to put up with these types of people,” wrote one Royal Caribbean cruiser.

It’s fair to say that the phenomenon of cruise balcony bedding has gone viral.

Some “al fresco” snoozers have made TikTok videos with instructions on how to construct the best cruise balcony cocoon.

“You won’t regret it, trust me,” reads the caption on a video by flight attendant turned travel hacker, Sarah G.

Forums have since filled with customers discussing the perfect size balconies for bedding.

“Twin sized mattresses fit on Carnival balconies…” was one cheeky couple’s cruise hack, shared with a photo of bedding and a bottle of wine from the decking. They said it was way more comfortable than the supplied deck chair.

“We were very careful to not damage or dirty anything and we put everything back where we found it after enjoying some wine and a cheese plate on the balcony.”

“The couch topper … also fits a balcony perfectly on NCL Breakaway/Getaway,” chimed in another cruise balcony expert. “Great place to sleep away a nasty hangover in the sun.”

Another said they always bring a hammock with them, for just such an occasion.

Two Carnival cruise guests discovered their bed fitted perfectly on the balcony. Photo / Reddit u/numberonecrush88





Not everyone is thrilled about the trend.

Images of cruise bedding appeared where it doesn’t belong, it has inspired cruise workers to speak against balcony bedding.

One cruise planner said it was a good way to end up with an expensive service charge.

“I’ve heard of people doing this,” said TikToker Cruise Planner Mandy. “It is a bad idea.”

“It rains out there. It gets wet out there. The furniture that cruise lines put on their balconies is not the same type of furniture that they put inside the cabin.”

Some cruise lines such as Virgin Voyages and Viking have begun providing deck loungers and swing beds to stop the temptation to move mattresses outside.

Although there are few liners that have specific rules against sleeping on balconies. The biggest reason why the practice is frowned upon, beyond hygiene, is health and safety. Weather can change quickly at sea with high winds or rain appearing with little notice. Sleeping on a 10th deck balcony is exactly where you don’t want to be during a tropical typhoon.

Most cruise lines have health and safety rules which ask not to leave clothing or towels unattended.

P&O asks guests “do not leave items on the balcony” and asks they bring all personal items inside before retiring to bed.