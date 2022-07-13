The Coral Princess docks at Circular Quay, Sydney. The Coral Princess is currently experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak. Photo / Getty Images

A Princess Cruises ship is offering refunds to passengers sailing out of Brisbane as authorities deal with a major outbreak of Covid 19 among crew and guests.

The Coral Princess first reported the outbreak among passengers and crew during 12-day itinerary out of Queensland. Their ship is currently being held at port in Sydney allowing passengers to disembark.

The Coral Princess berthed at Circular Quay in Sydney just before dawn on Wednesday 2,300 people onboard, where it remain for a day before returning home port in Brisbane.

The Financial Review first reported that around 100 people had been infected on a sailing from Port Douglas to Brisbane, arriving Sunday. Passengers were offered the option to disembark following the outbreak, however it continued sailing on Monday with passengers isolating cases onboard.

"We are adhering to comprehensive protocols that were agreed in conjunction with federal and state authorities and we are confident that they are working effectively," a spokesperson for the cruise told press agency AAP.

There were also a port call in Eden on Monday, allowing a further 800 passengers to disembark after testing for Covid.

The cruise line said that all crew were vaccinated and being tested regularly.

This week passengers and crew who had tested positive were isolating in their quarters to minimise contact with other guests.

"As guests look forward to their cruise holidays, we want them to be confident in knowing that everything possible is being done to ensure they do so in an environment that is as safe as it can be," said Princess Cruises.

The Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said that protocols were in place to manage Covid-19 long before news of the outbreak.

Guests testing positive for the disease were now isolating at home or in provided accommodation, while crew with positive cases remained in isolation onboard.

With 114 positive cases connected to the cluster, the Guardian reported it is Australia's largest outbreak since the Ruby Princess, which saw over 800 cases in March 2020.

Cruise ships resumed operations in Australia in April after a two-year hiatus. New Zealand has only just lifted their Maritime Border Order - dubbed the 'cruise ban' - to allow for international pleasure cruisers this month.

The Coral Princess is due to arrive in Auckland on December 5 for a 14 day round trip of New Zealand.