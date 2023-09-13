The couple were shocked to have been left a pair of handcuffs, soiled clothes and a several-thousand-dollar insurance claim. Photo / 123RF

A US couple staying in an inner Sydney apartment via Airbnb claim their holiday rental was burgled and used to host a sex party, while they were out to dinner.

Jared Manheim and his partner Danielle say they were faced with a “nightmare” five-month battle to get compensation for thousands of dollars worth of possessions that were either stolen or soiled.

The couple who keep a travel blog and Instagram page ‘Haute Voyages’ with 290000 followers, thought they had seen it all.

On taking a very last-minute trip to Sydney in March, during the Mardi Gras festival, they said they were surprised to find a townhouse in the suburb of Paddington at a very reasonable rate.

They discovered the property was divided into two separate Airbnb listings, one of which had large windows at the entrance to the property, which looked like a shop front. The host had messaged the couple to warn them there might be some noise, saying that there would be a party going on in the other flat until 11:30pm.

Naturally the couple decided to make themselves scarce and treat themselves to supper out on the town while the party was taking place.

However on return it was clear that the “party” had spilled over and it had been more than a gathering. Furniture had been rearranged, somebody had left lace panties and a pair of handcuffs and there was mess everywhere. They thought they had been burgled.

Then they discovered some of their possessions were still there, but ruined.

“At the end of the night we got back and the place was trashed,” Jared told Daily Mail Australia.

The couple who work in finance and ‘realty’ real estate in the UK, travel a lot for their hobby, but when they first checked in they had concerns. The first concern was that there were no locks on the doors between the two rentals.

Jared contacted the host, telling her it was “pretty crazy” that they were essentially sharing their rental with complete strangers.

“She brushed it off and told us she would be having a sophisticated gathering the following day. We told her we were concerned about what might happen because it was completely open,” he told the Mail.

They were unable to find alternate accommodation due to the carnival being on, so instead they barricaded the adjoining door before setting off down town. On return they discovered total carnage.

“My girlfriend’s eye mask was covered in some sort of bodily-fluid.”

The couple also claim that their luggage had been ransacked, with expensive clothes and possessions missing.

The list of items missing from their luggage include a $10,000 wedding dress, $15,000 Chanel purse, $2,500 dental retainer and a $750 silver necklace.

“It was clear there had been a sex party: there were abandoned handcuffs, lace panties and every inch of every surface was sticky with spilled drinks.”

This was only the start of their troubles.

Jared Manheim and his partner Danielle said they tried to report their experience to Airbnb immediately, but had trouble accessing their accounts.

Jared claimed their Airbnb account with the booking had been mysteriously deactivated. That was the start of a six-month battle to try and submit a claim to the rental platform.

It is understood that although the the couple booked via the lettings website Airbnb, the night on which the incident was alleged to have happened was an extension via informal arrangement with the host and therefore not covered under the Airbnb policy.

The couple have since returned home to London, but their claim is still outstanding.

“Our reservation included a fee to Airbnb which covers insurance. Theoretically we paid it into the insurance program and they will not even give us the satisfaction or the opportunity to lay out our case,” said Jared.

NSW Police told the Daily Mail they were aware of the incident which is currently under investigation.

Airbnb were contacted for comment.

Susan Wheeldon, Airbnb’s Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, provided a media statement regarding the incident.

“Airbnb is built on trust. Provided guests stay, pay and communicate only on Airbnb, they will be using our secure processes, refund and support policies,” she said.



