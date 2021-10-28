Coronet Peak and Queenstown gear up for new summer mountain bike trails

Mountain biking is in for a big summer with new trails, tracks and festivals. Photo / Supplied, NZ Ski

Coronet peak has announced it is kicking-off its summer season with a new mountain biking trail.

The final yards of the Upper Rude Rock Trail are expected to be ready by 11 December.

The Queenstown mountain is about to change gears with the switch from winter sports to an action packed mountain biking programme. Over the past three years this has become increasingly important for the ski field, as the sport grows with Kiwis, heading to the hills all year round.

The new Grade 4 track is part of the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club's long term plan. It is an extension of the popular Rude Rock Trail.

The Upper Rude Rock is set to open in mid December. Photo / Supplied

The new ride will be a thrilling 1200m descent from top-to-bottom making it the longest maintained single-track in the country.

The massive downhill also has the benefit of being connected to the Coronet Express Gondola.

"One of the things that draws people back to Coronet Peak is the vibe," says area manager Nigel Kerr. "The facilities and the amphitheatre at the base all contribute to an exceptional experience."

For visitors who are more into chilling than down-hilling, there's a programme of summer events including a BBQ summit and

This summer season will be bigger than ever for mountain bikers.

The world-famous Crankworx Summer Series will be in Queenstown and Wānaka for the first time from November through early December.

In early 2022 Coronet peak is due to get a brand new long-distance trail, the Coronet Loop Track. A long term project for Queenstown Trails Trust, it is close to completion.

The 57km circuit climbs from Skippers Saddle through Greengates, Deep and Coronet Creeks.

Trails Trust CEO Mark 'Willy' Williams said the trail is "all on for next year", and was looking forward to leading a small group of cyclists on a preivew, next month.

For those after a more cruisey cycle experience, in November 2022 Queenstown is also set to get a postponed electric bike festival, Cyclorama.