Arty yet approachable: interiors feature contemporary artworks, hand-picked books on window ledges and leafy corners that feel like a creative studio come to life. Think pared-back Scandi meets gallery-meets-lounge, with nods to vintage and modernist trends.

The cafe area of Coco Hotel is an artsy, zen space where businesspeople and local creatives gather. Photo / Supplied

Perfect for:

Writers, artists and sustainability-first travellers drawn to soft luxe, considered design and an ethos that values the planet as much as comfort.

First impressions:

A softly curated crowd at the café, including local creatives, fashionable cyclists and businessfolk, set the vibe. Reception staff charmed us with insider tips on what to do while we waited to check in and a text followed when our room was ready. Thoughtful hospitality from the outset.

Rooms:

Our superior double felt bright and snug. A sumptuous bed with high-quality linens and blackout curtains ensured restfulness. The room omits a kettle and minibar for environmental reasons, but drinks and ice can be ordered from the café, delivered promptly.

Bespoke artworks and an understated palate bring some Scandi 'hygge' vibes to the eco-conscious room choices. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom:

Modern and eco-conscious. A compact yet tasteful space with reclaimed finishes and quality toiletries, reflecting the hotel’s sustainability ethos.

Facilities:

There’s a café-bar: a social heart, buzzing by day with coffee, by night with select natural wines and occasional DJs; and a communal courtyard that’s leafy, calm and perfect for laid-back mornings or casual work sessions; plus a co-working style ping‑pong space, ideal for creative interaction. Coco doesn’t boast a spa in-house, but it’s plugged into the city’s wellness scene and guests can enjoy deals at nearby boutique outlets.

Breakfast at Coco Hotel is held in the bar/cafe area where you'll share the space with loyal locals. Photo / Supplied

Food & drink:

Breakfast here is a basic continental setup – fresh breads, juices, pastries – served in the downstairs café. The real charm is the 15 per cent guest discount across Copenhagen Food Collective venues, offering easy, delicious access to standout cafés and restaurants citywide.

In the neighbourhood:

Vesterbro is a foodie and art lover’s playground – fast-moving cafés, galleries, craft breweries and creative fashion shops. Its former industrial streets hum with atmosphere long into the evening.

Sustainability and accessibility:

Coco Hotel is a certified carbon-neutral property, powered by renewable energy (primarily wind, with some solar), plastic-free in-room products, tree planting for direct bookings and reduced equipment footprints. The decision to omit kettles and minibars is a concrete pledge to sustainability. The café-bar sources local produce and natural wines. Rooms and public spaces feature stair-free ground-level access and elevator service, though not every corner of the property is fully barrier-free.

Sustainability measures mean no in-room mini bars at Coco Hotel - but refreshments are but a phone call away. Photo / Supplied

Price:

Superior doubles start from approximately DKK 1700 (NZ$458).

Contact:

For more information visit coco-hotel.com.

The writer stayed courtesy of Coco Hotel.