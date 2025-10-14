Advertisement
Copenhagen’s Coco Hotel - review

Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Coco Hotel's courtyard is a leafy haven in an artsy quarter of Copenhagen's trendy Vesterbro neighbourhood. Photo / Supplied

Searching for a spot in Copenhagen that delivers daytime hygge but a European night-time buzz? Check into Coco Hotel, writes Nikki Birrell.

Coco Hotel packs creative flair, sustainability credentials and neighbourly warmth into a compact Vesterbro gem, and eschews spa bells and whistles in favour of a carbon-conscious boutique

