Updated

Coastal comfort meets convenience at Kingscliff’s Mantra on Salt Beach

Danica MacLean
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The view of the lagoon pool at Mantra on Salt Beach. Photo / Supplied

Danica MacLean checks into Mantra on Salt Beach to check out the resort.

Location: Mantra on Salt Beach is in part of Salt Village, in the northern New South Wales coastal town of Kingscliff - midway between Byron Bay and Queensland’s Surfer’s Paradise and a 20-minute drive from Gold Coast

