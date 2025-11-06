There are different room options available at Mantra on Salt Beach in Kingscliff, New South Wales. Photo / Supplied

The room includes a full kitchen – bigger than what this Auckland apartment dweller has at home – plus a washing machine and dryer tastefully hidden behind a folding door. The decor is light, with natural tones, reflecting the coastal location.

Bathroom: Tiled from top to bottom, the spacious bathroom would be more than big enough for two people. The large spa bath is the highlight, situated below a large window into the bedroom. Shutters on the window do offer some privacy if required. There’s also a fairly roomy shower, and plenty of places to hang your towels – including the pool towel when you return from making the most of the facilities.

The rooms at Mantra on Salt Beach were light and breezy. Photo/ Supplied

Facilities: The previously mentioned freshwater Lagoon Pool acts as the resort’s centrepiece. It’s not heated, because chances are when you’re near Australia’s coastline, you’re looking for a dip to cool down. But for those who run cooler, there is a smaller heated pool and a spa in a separate part of the complex, plus tennis courts a gym and complimnetary bike hire for the active relaxers. BBQ areas lend themselves perfectly to family picnics on the grass, while Mantra on Salt Beach has several conference rooms and I’m told over the Christmas holiday period they’re transformed into activity dens for the kids.

Not strictly a facility, but I must mention Gary the resident turkey, whose efforts in one of the gardens keep the staff on their toes – and adds to the charm.

Food and drink: Mantra on Salt Beach is owned by Accor, which also owns nearby Peppers Resort, also part of Salt Village. It’s here you’ll find the Season Restaurant, which offers a buffet breakfast and dinner with organic and fresh produce from local growers. Mantra on Salt Beach has a cocktail bar.

Kingscliff Beach is a stone's throw from Mantra on Salt Beach. Photo / Danica MacLean

In the neighbourhood:

The Peppers Resort is home to a day spa, and the wider Salt Village, has several independent eateries and shops, including jewellery and swimwear. You are also a moment’s walk from Kingscliff Beach, which is known to be a great spot to see whales during migration season.

A 20-minute drive will get you to Husk Farm Distillery, which produces gin and rum. You can enjoy a tasting, go on a tour and tuck into lunch. If you’re looking for something more active, the Northern Rivers Rail trail is also only a short drive from the resort, where you can grab an e-bike and take in the natural vistas.

Husk Farm Distillery produces gin and rum. Photo / Danica MacLean

Sustainability: There’s not a piece of single-use plastic in sight and the bathroom amenities are in large refillable bottles fixed to the shower. The resort is also eco-certified.

Accessibility: The resort has 10 accessible rooms, available on an ad-hoc basis, and elevators are available to move between floors.

Price: Rooms start from around $180 NZD a night.

Contact: For information, visit mantraonsaltbeach.com.au

New Zealand Herald stayed courtesy of Accor.