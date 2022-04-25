The study measured several factors including the number of strip clubs, sex events and one-hour hotels. Photo / Unsplash

Certain cities bring up thoughts of romance and sex as soon as they're mentioned: Paris, Rome and Amsterdam, for starters. But according to a new ranking, one Aussie city also makes a fairly seductive impression on the world.

The Bottle Club released their most seductive cities list, ranking world cities by things like their level of seductiveness, sensuality and kink.

They did so by ranking eight different categories including things like the number of strip clubs and fetish stores, and the number of OnlyFans content creators.

While Australia didn't make much of an impact of the full top 20 list, one city did manage to squeeze into the top 10: Sydney.

The list ranked cities according to several criteria. Photo / The Bottle Club

When it comes to seductiveness, London, Las Vegas and Berlin took out the top three spots respectively. Other cities in the top 10 include Madrid, Paris and Toronto in Canada.

While London might seem a little random as the top spot, apparently the English city has 167,197 people signed up to fetish sites, 131 sex events across the city and over 10,000 people in the city making money on OnlyFans.

Sydney ranked in ninth place, with the highest scores in porn star names and the number of one-hour hotels categories.

Meanwhile, when those rankings were further broken down into kinkiness — based on things like the number of sex events, the number of people on OnlyFans and the number of porn stars named after the city — Sydney just scraped into the top 10, at number 10.

London once again comes in first place, but this time Las Vegas snuck into second place thanks to 88 sex events on offer at a time, a large fetish community of 42,428, over 6000 people working on OnlyFans, and 38 porn stars named after the city. There's a reason they say 'what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas'.

Long story short, if you're looking to spice up your sex life in Australia, head to the NSW capital.