As Christmas approaches, airports are preparing for thousands of New Zealanders to jet all over the country for their celebrations, meaning travel will be busier than ever.

Today is expected to be the busiest day of the year to travel by plane, and airports are warning holiday-makers to prepare for delays.

Air New Zealand says it is expecting to carry more than one million domestic passengers and almost as many international travellers over the holiday travel period.

The bumper Christmas period between today and January 31 will see the national carrier ferry an additional 700,000 passengers through international terminals.

Heidi Walker, the general manager of Flight Centre, says there are a few ways people can make sure they don’t get stuck in unnecessary queues this Christmas.

One way to move faster is to travel with hand luggage only - but people should be careful they don’t get caught out carrying things they shouldn’t.

Travel light to get there faster. Photo / 123rf

“The last thing we want is for Kiwis to be held up with security checks or have their precious Christmas gifts confiscated, so it’s important to double-check all items are allowed in your hand luggage before you get to the airport,” Walker says.

Common sense will tell people to leave the knife sets and dart boards in checked bags, but it would also pay to check your airline allows you to fly with more innocuous things - like Christmas crackers or golf clubs.

It’s also smart to leave your Christmas presents unwrapped until you reach your destination, as airport staff may need to check their contents - meaning all your hard work sellotaping would be undone in the line for security rather than under the tree on Christmas morning.

With airports busier than usual, it’s crucial travellers check the size and weight of their carry on bags as well. Walker recommends measuring a bag’s length, width and height, including any wheels and packed away handles, and making sure your combined carry-on items weigh less than 7kg together.

The busiest domestic route this holiday will be Auckland to Christchurch, followed by Auckland to Wellington and then Queenstown as Kiwis escape the city for a well-deserved summer holiday. Meanwhile, Nelson, at the top of the South Island, remains the busiest destination for regional airlink services.

How to skip the traffic jams before Christmas

For Kiwis who prefer to drive rather than fly, the roads will be teeming too.

Starting at the top of the country in Whangārei, the NZ Transport Waka Kotahi map predicts State Highway 1 northbound will see heavy usage between the hours of 11am and 6pm most days of the Christmas period.

Traffic will start to pick up on December 21 and stay heavy right the way through to December 29. From there, it will be calm for five days until January 6, when it begins to pick up again.

Moving down the country to Auckland, State Highway 1 northbound between Manukau and Bombay is expected to be busiest in the New Year, between January 2 and 6.

There will also be passing lane closures on State Highway 2 at Maramarua due to safety concerns around the high volume of traffic expected.

For those travelling south, the motorway will be busier between the hours of 10am and 6pm on December 22, then between 9am and 3pm from December 23 to 29.

It pays to get on the road early to skip the queues. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Wellington will be relatively quiet on the roads with the heaviest day for traffic shaping up to be December 21 - at least for State Highway 2 between Pekapeka and Ōtaki, where traffic will be busy from 9am until 6pm.

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen is warning motorists to stick to the speed limits as the summer holidays are a peak time for car crashes.

“Summer is the busiest time on our roads, which makes it a riskier time for crashes. We expect the police to be out in force on the roads from this point on - meaning if you are breaking the rules, you are more likely to be caught,” Thomsen says.