United Airlines has raised its fees for checked bags, after a similar move by American Airlines. Photo / AP

United Airlines said on Friday last week it was raising its fees for checked bags, following a similar move by American Airlines.

Starting with tickets booked on Saturday, February 24, economy-class passengers on domestic flights will be charged US$5 ($8) more. That will bring the price to US$35 if they pay online at least 24 hours before the flight, and US$40 after that.

The fee for a second checked bag will also rise US$5, climbing to US$45 in advance online and US$50 at the airport.

Passengers in premium cabins, holders of United-branded credit cards and customers with elite status in the airline’s frequent-flyer programme will still be able to check a bag free, United said.

American Airlines last week raised its fee for a first checked bag on domestic flights from US$30 to US$35 if paid in advance and to US$40 at the airport. It also hiked the fee for a second bag from US$40 to US$45. American also increased bag fees for short international flights.

Alaska Airlines raised its bag fees for most economy passengers in January, and JetBlue followed this month.

Bag fees have become a dependable source of revenue for airlines since American introduced them in 2008, when jet fuel prices were surging. In 2022, the last full year for which statistics are available, US airlines took in US$6.8 billion ($11b) in checked-bag fees, led by American at US$1.4b and United at US$1.1b.