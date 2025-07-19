Advertisement
Central Otago hosts ice swimming champs amid stunning landscapes

By Kathy Young
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Volunteers help swimmers out of the water at the end of their swim. Participants note it’s often after the swim that they feel the most pain. Photo / Jessica Russell

In a region where early gold miners endured brutal winters for the promise of fortune, competitive ice swimmers embrace the cold in pursuit of rewards less tangible, yet perhaps even more valuable, writes Kathy Young.

Why in the world would anyone willingly plunge into sub-5C water, with nothing but a

