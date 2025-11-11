Advertisement
Central Coast, New South Wales: Where to eat, play and stay in Darkinjung Country

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Terrigal Boardwalk curves from beach to headland, with sweeping sea views. Photo / Destination NSW

Despite the heavenly beauty of its golden beaches and subtropical wilderness, where whales and dolphins mingle off a seaboard dotted with quaint coastal towns and national parks, what lingers most after visiting New South Wales’ Central Coast is its history.

In the bouddi (heart) of the region between cosmopolitan Sydney

