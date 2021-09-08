Celebrity Treasure Island stars on their best NZ travel memories

Dancer, choreographer and TV presenter Candy Lane stars in the new season of TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

As Celebrity Treasure Island returns to our screens, some of this year's celebs reveal the New Zealand holiday locations they're dreaming of.

CANDY LANE

Dancer, choreographer and television presenter

Where is your favourite holiday spot in New Zealand?

Waiheke Island, I love that it's so close and you can start enjoying your break in only half an hour from Auckland CBD. There is something very special about being near the water, whether it's enjoying the beach in the summertime or curled up in front of a fire watching the waves. The fabulous vineyards might have something to do with it too.

What are some of your favourite memories from New Zealand family holidays?

My best memories are when my kids were young and couldn't wait to get down to Onetangi beach. I loved packing up a yummy picnic, filling the car with boogie boards, cricket gear, beach umbrella and an esky with cold beers.

If you could go on holiday anywhere in New Zealand that you haven't already been, where would you choose?

The Bay of Islands. I have only passed through and loved the look and feel of the place. To cruise around the islands, do some fishing, enjoy the water sports and, of course, the restaurants.

What essential item do you always take with you on a Kiwi holiday?

My Bluetooth speaker to play music. I have to have music wherever I go, it makes me happy.

Actor JJ Fong stars in the new season of TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

JJ FONG

Actor

Where is your favourite holiday spot in New Zealand?

Gosh, it would be so amazing to have a "holiday spot" that I could return to. New Zealand is such a beautiful country, so I would say a really special place I recently visited was Milford Sound. The majestic mountains, the entire soul of that fiord is just breathtaking. If every Kiwi could afford to take that trip, I would so encourage it.

What are some of your favourite memories from New Zealand family holidays?

I remember going to Waiwera Hot Pools a lot with my family and friends. Then eating KFC afterwards with my family. Those hot pools were a highlight back in the day, although ironically, I would always hate going on the slides and they were the number one attraction. I also loved going fishing with my dad when I was younger, that was really special.

Stewart Island and nearby Ulva Island are dream Kiwi holiday destinations for actor JJ Fong. Photo / Emma Gleason

If you could go on holiday anywhere in New Zealand that you haven't already been to, where would you choose?

Stewart Island. I have always wanted to travel there because it's so remote. Maybe I like putting myself in challenging places quite similar to Treasure Island.

What essential item do you always take with you on a Kiwi holiday?

Rain, hail or shine, I always have my sunscreen.

NRL star Richie Barnett is one of the celebs hoping to be crowned the winner of the new season of TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

RICHIE BARNETT

NRL star

Where is your favourite holiday spot in New Zealand?

Matarangi because it was the place where my friend Danny Kinney's father built a bach in 1984 and all our close friends would go visit when there was very little housing around, just pine trees. My wife and I decided to buy a piece of land with a caravan and utility around 2010 and now our other friends have bought houses as well. This has become our go-to place to celebrate each other's birthdays by cooking awesome meals, having beers and an awesome round of competitive golf between us. You don't want to lose this match as you have to pay for everything, and if you forget to take your hat, which is mandatory, you will also be penalised.

Matarangi is even more special to me because it was a time when I was recovering from chronic fatigue syndrome and this enabled me to rest and recover away from the hustle and bustle of Auckland. It brought me back to nature, which allowed me the best recovery in the sun and sand. That is why this place features highly.

What are some of your favourite memories from New Zealand family holidays?

When I was young up in the Far North on our family land called Kaimaumau and East Beach. Our whole family from all around New Zealand used to spend six weeks together and we lived off the land, trawling for fish, shellfish, lamb on the spit and plenty of land to play and explore and connect with our wider whānau and culture.

If you could go on holiday anywhere in New Zealand that you haven't already been to, where would you choose?

The Milford Track would be amazing to walk and witness the amazing scenery and just admire what we have in this country.

What essential item do you always take with you on a Kiwi holiday?

I always take my supplements because they help to improve my immune system and reduce oxidative stress.

CHRIS PARKER

Comedian

Where is your favourite holiday spot in New Zealand?

It would have to be the beautiful Nelson Tasman region. Growing up my family went to Richmond Nelson every year for the summer holiday. Now, Richmond might not scream "tropical holiday spot" but we would stay in a school where all the students who used to live there would return home for the holidays, so we had this entire school complex to ourselves. It included a massive field, fun dormitory showers and a pool. We were very #blessed and I created amazing memories. So, the area just screams holiday to me now.

What are some of your favourite memories from New Zealand family holidays?

I have very strong (maybe not overly positive) memories of a family holiday down south to where my mum grew up in Mataura. Dad decided to drive the scenic route that felt like it took 100 more hours. It resulted in a very emotionally turbulent road trip. Lots of tears and laughter. But when I look back on it, I'm flooded with fond nostalgic memories of my family dynamic when I was child.

If you could go on holiday anywhere in New Zealand that you haven't already been, where would you choose?

I've been very fortunate with work taking me around every nook and cranny in New Zealand from Kaitaia to Makarora. One area I really haven't spent much time in and have heard only the best feedback about is Lake Tekapo. I hear it's got great views, interesting scenery, and the best stars in New Zealand. So, I think that will be my and the fiance's next trip.

Comedian Chris Parker would love to spend more time in Lake Tekapo, in the Mackenzie Region. Photo / Rachel Gillespie

What essential item do you always take with you on a Kiwi holiday?

A great book that I have all the best intentions to read and then never do.

Former Shortland Street actor Angela Bloomfield stars in the new season of TVNZ's Celebrity Treasure Island. Photo / Supplied

ANGELA BLOOMFIELD

Former Shortland Street actor

Where is your favourite holiday spot in New Zealand?

Travelling as a family is in-built from my childhood. Our family often took trips, around the North Island mainly, and eventually, our family trips took us overseas – so I definitely have the exploring bug and have carried that on with my kids. We've been to many places in New Zealand but still have plenty of places left to explore. We don't have a regular spot, but the standouts would have been Mt Cook this autumn, which is just unbelievably beautiful. I also have such fond memories of a summer in Pakiri, where we stayed in this beautiful private cottage filled with paintings and a drapery ceiling – it was like something out of France. It even had a little lake with a lone boat that the kids paddled around in.



What are some of your favourite memories from New Zealand family holidays?

Holidays for me are all about the people. And the food. But really the people. I love spending time with my friends and family – and we may all want for different things when it comes to being away from home, but there's always someone keen for an explore or a board game – I'm pretty happy.

I find travelling and exploring a real reboot and get so much energy from it. I find the South Island and the ranges particularly restorative compared to the energy of a city. A few years ago, my son and I went to Wānaka with the sole purpose of walking up mountains – which by the way, you can't do every day without exhaustion. I just loved it so much. And still I would return, as there was so much we didn't see.

If you could go on holiday anywhere in New Zealand that you haven't already been, where would you choose?

We haven't been to Kaikōura yet – it's been on the table many times. It doesn't really need an explanation – well not to me anyway. Apart from the fact that it's amazingly scenic, it's the opportunity to experience the kind of wildlife we don't have easier access to – whales, dolphins, seals – and it would be amazing to experience these animals.

Angela Bloomfield would love to visit Kaikōura to get up close with the region's marine wildlife. Photo / Mike Scott

What essential item do you always take with you on a Kiwi holiday?

My camera. I'm a terrible packer. I don't think I used to be but since having kids and having to remember what everyone needs to take, my packing has become quite useless in that I will forget key items like toothbrush or a cap. So, we always ended up having to buy stuff. But I will never forget my camera.

Celebrity Treasure Island screens on TVNZ 2 and TVNZ OnDemand on Mondays from September 6