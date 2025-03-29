However, my four-night trip from Sydney to Tasmania on the Celebrity X revealed there’s much more to it and it’s far from being just a holiday for the elders.

Celebrity Edge. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

My theory starts with cocktails poolside and ends with a silent disco. No age demographic would embrace both of those activities more than someone in their 20s or 30s.

With no “ship” experience to compare it to other than the Cook Strait crossing Interislander, I was a cruise sceptic turned cruise convert in the space of a few days.

Cruising offers the perfect blend of luxury, fun, relaxation, and intrigue - truly catering to anyone’s idea of a perfect getaway.

Stepping aboard the Celebrity Edge for the first time, I felt as if I’d entered a different world - imagine a brand-new shopping mall or a unique holiday resort paradise.

After settling into the suite, which was impressively spacious considering we were on a ship, I headed straight to the Martini Bar. With a Porn-Star Martini in hand, live music playing, and the bustling casino and restaurant around me, I was in my element and had a hunch that this was going to be an unforgettable few days.

Mum and I then explored the entire ship, revealing a delightful mix of rooftop pools, running tracks, games, entertainment, a spa, countless bars and restaurants, and an all-you-can-eat buffet. It was a pleasant surprise, albeit slightly overwhelming. My only concern was: how would we fit it all into just four nights?

Bonnie Jansen on Celebrity Edge cruise.

An all-inclusive package proved to be essential, allowing us to indulge in a variety of cocktails, beverages, and delicious kai (food) without constantly worrying about the impact on our bank accounts.

With eyes bigger than my stomach, I savoured the diverse cuisines offered on the Celebrity Edge, imagining how much my foodie friends would enjoy this experience. ‘The girls’ with their plates of cheese and crackers poolside, getting a little tipsy while basking in the Aussie sun.

Luckily for me, my mum knows how to have a good time and make the most of a new experience. After being in awe all afternoon since arriving on the ship, we embraced the first night in the best way possible.

I’ll never forget the face of my 52-year-old mum as she sang her heart out at the silent disco. Although I couldn’t technically hear her - as I was also jamming to the various playlists on offer - you could tell through her passion, boogie-ing, and smile that she was loving it.

Melissa Stratford enjoys a Porn-Star Martini on the Celebrity Edge Cruise. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

While we enjoyed mingling with the older folk - joining freestyle dance circles and Conga lines - Mum and I discussed how much more fun we might have had, had a younger crowd been on board. We joked that maybe I could have been Rose from the Titanic film, meeting her Jack.

Aside from the rocking and slight sea-sickness feeling Mum and I suffered the next morning, we recognised there could be worse places to be while dealing with a hangover. With almost every food and beverage on offer to satisfy any cravings, you’re sure to cure any dusty feelings.

More importantly, Celebrity Edge has everything you need when in desperate need of rest and relaxation. It was an aspect the organisation clearly prioritises - and one they promote alongside luxury.

Whether you’re being ushered poolside for a massage sample or encouraged to explore the spa services, the waitstaff and housekeeping are always at your service, eager to top up your glass or prepare your bed for your return.

You can sleep in, enjoy bubbles for breakfast, relax by the pool, involve yourself in games and activities, or hit the gym - and no one bats an eye. It’s your holiday to own.

We were made to feel like celebrities. The saying “chivalry never dies” was truly embodied by the attentive service, particularly in the way waiters ensured that the women at the table were served first.

The rest of our trip was spent doing much of that relaxing - mainly from the retreat lounge - another add-on that I highly recommend.

The Retreat pool deck on the Celebrity Edge Cruise. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

With a private lounge, hot pools, sun decks, and bars, it’s an aesthetic and Instagram-worthy setup that’s hard to leave. With 360-degree views of the seemingly endless Tasman Sea, you’re guaranteed that R&R.

The shows put on each night by their crew were exceptionally entertaining - a combination of fresh, hip, and fun. I low-key felt bad for the retired holiday-goers who may not have been familiar with the continuous hit songs covered by the performers.

Celebrity Edge show. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

Celebrity Edge also boasts a nightclub with themed events, and live music at various bars and restaurants across the ship. They certainly beat anything along the Auckland Viaduct or Ponsonby Rd.

The excursion to vineyards and oyster farms in Tasmania was just as picture-worthy. With fresh oysters, prawns, locally-made ice cream, and wine on the menu - you can’t go wrong.

Barilla Bay Oyster Farm. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

While I don’t have children of my own and do enjoy being around kids, I was pleasantly surprised by how much I appreciated their absence on this trip.

There’s nothing quite as offputting as lounging by the pool only to be disrupted by playful splashing or a baby crying while dining at a restaurant or viewing a show. Thankfully, I don’t recall encountering many of those disturbances.

The cruise line doesn’t exclude children and offers plenty of activities and entertainment for all, but it’s not heavily marketed toward families with young kids.

Perhaps this is why I felt a cruise holiday was just as suitable for young people as it was for older folks - Celebrity Edge had a real ‘adults first’ vibe to it – making it a more appealing holiday.

Despite being on a contained vessel in the middle of the Tasman Sea, it was surprisingly easy to feel a sense of freedom and fun.

Melissa Stratford enjoys breakfast with a view on the Celebrity Edge. Photo / Bonnie Jansen

I thoroughly enjoyed the holiday with Mum and the patrons we met on board, but I’m even more excited about the prospect of a cruise holiday with the girls.

Here’s to breaking stereotypes and hoping that fellow young adults end up booking the same dates as us!

Details

celebritycruises.com