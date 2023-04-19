Celebrate a birthday above the Bay of Islands. Photo / Benjamin, Skydive Bay of Islands

BIRTHDAY SKYDIVE ABOVE THE BAY

Treat yourself or a loved one to a birthday skydive in the Bay of Islands, and the jump-point will be upgraded (literally) from a dive from 12,000 feet to 16,500 feet, which would usually cost an extra $90. The birthday upgrade is only valid for people jumping on the day of their birthday, so have your identification with you. Book this deal online by booking the 16,500-feet jump, then apply the promotional code BIRTHDAY in the check-out section.

Contact: Skydive Bay of Islands, 0800 GOJUMP (0800 465-867), email jump@skydivebayofislands.com or skydivebayofislands.com/combos-and-deals/deals/birthday-upgrade

Metropolis: Four nights in Tokyo at Shangri-La. Photo / Getty Images

TOKYO STAY AT THE IMPERIAL PALACE

Spend four nights staying in the tranquil and elegant surrounds of the five-star Shangri-La Tokyo, with panoramic views over the Japanese metropolis. Overlooking Tokyo’s central business district, the hotel offers views of the Imperial Palace and is not far from Tokyo Station. Book as soon as possible to have one night’s stay free of charge. This deal comes with a US$100 Hotel Credit, a room upgrade on arrival, early check-in and late check-out. Priced from $2499pp, book by May 23. Travel in the months of June, August, and September. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/tokyo/shangri-la-tokyo-17335542

Gourmet rail journey on the TranzAlpine Express. Photo / Supplied; KiwiRail

GOURMET TRANZALPINE RAIL JOURNEY

The TranzAlpine Scenic Train Journey from Christchurch to Greymouth (or in reverse) has just re-launched its Scenic Plus Dining Experience for 2023. Developed over two years, the Scenic Plus dining menu showcases local produce such as Canterbury lamb and Kaikōura crayfish, which is served from a custom-built kitchen carriage, where hot and cold dishes are freshly made and prepared while you’re taking in the magnificent South Island scenery. Scenic Plus Dining Experiences are priced from $379pp for the five-hour one-way trip. If you’re a Senior Gold Card holder, an NZMCA member or an AA Member, you’ll receive a 15 per cent discount when booking this train journey by April 30.

Contact: Great Journeys NZ, 0800 872 467 or greatjourneysnz.com/tours-and-trains/scenic-trains/tranzalpine-train/

Mindil Beach Casino and Resort, Darwin. Photo / Supplied

JETSKI DARWIN HARBOUR FROM MINDIL BEACH

Jump on a jetski and skip along the inner harbour waters of Darwin during a four-day stay at Mindil Beach Casino Resort. Nestled in tropical beachside gardens overlooking Fannie Bay, the resort offers premium accommodation with on-site restaurants and bars, a beautiful swimming pool and the privacy of a white-sand beach. Priced from $859pp, twin-share, this three-night stay comes with a thrilling jetski adventure which includes the tour guide’s commentary. Book by June 28. Travel between November 1 to 27. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz

See Melbourne from the Movenpick Hotel. Photo / Getty Images

MELBOURNE AT THE MOVENPICK

Melbourne is home to the proudly sweet temptations of Movenpick Hotel, where guests can indulge in Movenpick parfait, a free daily Chocolate Hour, welcome cocktails on checking in, and daily breakfasts as part of a three-night accommodation package. Priced from $1099pp, including return Air New Zealand fares from Auckland, this deal is available for travel between July 31 and September 21. Travel from Wellington starts at $1129 in the same travel period. Travel from Christchurch is available between July 31 and September 13 and starts at $1189pp, twin-share. Book by April 23.

Contact: Flight Centre, phone 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz www.flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744705 for Auckland departures, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744774 for Wellington, or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15744843 for Christchurch.