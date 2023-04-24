Even Marmite might be confiscated from carry-on luggage if the container size is deemed too big. Photo / Doug Sherring

When Patrick Neve attempted to pass through TSA at an American airport, the traveller was surprised to be denied a very specific carry-on item.

After a TSA agent confiscated his jar of peanut butter, Neve tweeted his exasperation at the labelling of the spread as a liquid, gel or aerosol.

“I want you to tell me which of those things you think peanut butter is,” he wrote.

Though it may seem confusing, the longer definition offered by TSA to The New York Times asserts that “if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it” then the item is subject to the item limitations.

Muddling through the restrictions for carry-on luggage before embarking on your travels can be stressful, especially if you’re attempting to bring home an expensive and special delicacy or a gift for your loved ones. Some unclarified confusion might find you in a tricky place, where you’ll perhaps find yourself eating peanut butter from the jar to avoid throwing it out.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) outlines the restrictions relevant to carry-on luggage when travelling internationally from and to New Zealand, with specific limitations for powders, liquids, aerosols and gels (rather inelegantly making up the acronyms PLAGs).

Within the items subjected to restrictions, there are some big surprises.

Under powder, which must not exceed 350ml (about a can of soda), there are some expected items, like salt, talcum powder or baby formula. However, there are some more puzzling items counted in the classifications, like bath bombs, the stuffing of certain toys and souvenirs, and an excess of minerals and vitamins.

The big debate over liquids for TSA settles similarly for CAA. The expected beverages and makeup products are of course qualified for restriction (nothing over 100ml). However, anything “spreadable”, including lotions, lipsticks, honey, syrups and “sandwich spreads” (yes, even Marmite) could also be revoked if they are too big.

Ultimately, aviation security officers have the final say, so it’s best to check with your airline and the relevant national restrictions to make sure you’re not left in the lurch, and biding your precious semi-liquidised treats farewell.