Hiking up the Clinton Valley, the Milford Track. Photo / Thomas Bywater

With many Kiwis planning to pick up a pack and head out on the trails this summer, you’ll find more peace and quiet on some trails than others.

Earlier this week DoC told the Herald that huts on the Great Walks were at over 90 per cent capacity in the coming weeks, as walkers head out on the trails for summer. However day walks and other multi-day tramps were just as popular with those planning trips using the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council’s planning tools.

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing was New Zealand’s most researched trail, topping the Christmas wish list for Kiwis planning a trail this year.

With 79,796 searches in the past year via the MSC’s planning app, the day trail is far out in the lead.

This is almost three times as many as the second most viewed trail. The Abel Tasman Coast Track - the busiest of the Department of Conservation’s Great Walks - took silver place with 28,551 views, just ahead of other Great Walk the Routeburn Track, with 23,575.

Eight out of the top 15 trails on the planning app were popular day walks, with the Hooker Valley Trail (23,466 views) out of Aoraki Mt Cook Village and the Kauaeranga Kauri Trail to the Pinnacles in the Coromandel (16,873 views) making the top 10.

The Tongariro Crossing is New Zealand's most popular day walk. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Without the cap of overnight accommodation, these trails are likely to get exceedingly busy over the coming weeks. Especially from international visitors who are expected to be back out in force on walking tracks this summer.

Where are New Zealand’s best day walks?

The trail from the Alpine Village up the Hooker Valley also features highly on international visitor data from the past year.

In a list of the year’s most popular walks provided by US outdoor app AllTrails, the Hooker Track overtakes the Tongariro as the most popular day walk on the platform.

The app whose user base in New Zealand is around 40 per cent international visitors, showed that inbound travellers are likely to be boosting numbers on trails in mid-Otago and Canterbury, with seven out of the top ten day walks in the region.

The Roys Peak Track, Queenstown Hill Walk and Mount John Observatory Trail in Twizel were also among the top 5 day walks for inbound travellers.

If you’re looking for day walks that provide an equal wow-factor with a fraction of the crowds, AllTrails claims to have identified “hidden gems” among their database.

AllTrails head of communications Meaghan Praznik says that by using a “Bayesian Average” to scale up walker feedback with synthetic data - they have picked out 10 alternate walks that are just as popular as the Hooker Valley, but see far fewer boots.

According to the App New Zealand’s most underrated day walk is the Bealey Valley Track near Arthur’s Pass Village, followed by the Papamoa Hills Loop in the Bay of Plenty and the Tawharanui Ecology Path in north Auckland.

Before you stick your boots, sunblock, and out-of-office on for the summer the Mountain Safety Council advises trampers to make some final checks.

The Hooker Valley Track was a hit with overseas visitors.

Even if you’re only planning to be gone for the day, the MSC’s chief executive Mike Daisley says walkers should be prepared for an unexpected detour, and to bring more layers and supplies than you need.

“Finding the right track that suits yours, and everyone in your group’s, skills and ability is a good start to planning a safe adventure, as is ensuring that track suits the forecast weather conditions,” Daisley says.

There’s some rain and unsettled weather forecast for most of the country between Christmas and New Year, so have some back up dates or pack accordingly.

“Having a plan B means you are prepared for the unexpected. As part of this, it’s a great idea to also carry some emergency supplies, such as a first aid kit, a little extra food, or perhaps an emergency shelter.”

To be truly ready, walkers should be prepared for an unexpected night outdoors, or pack an extra day’s worth of rations for multi-day tramps.

The Plan My Walk App provides plenty of current trail alerts and recent reviews to help research conditions as well as packing recommendations for likely conditions.

Lastly, let someone know your plans and when you intend to return. (And don’t forget to tell them when you’re back!)

New Zealand’s most viewed walks in Plan My Walk

The 10 most searched walks on the Mountain Safety Council’s walk planning app, between June 2022 and July 2023

Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Tongariro – 79,796 views Abel Tasman Coast Track, Nelson – 28,551 views Routeburn Track, Otago – 23,575 views Hooker Valley Track, Canterbury – 23,466 views Kepler Track, Southland – 17,587 views Kauaeranga Kauri Trail (Pinnacles Walk), Coromandel – 16,873 views Milford Track, Southland – 15,092 views Tongariro Northern Circuit, Tongariro – 10,792 views Queen Charlotte Track, Marlborough – 8,858 views Mount Taranaki Summit Track, Taranaki – 7,122 views

Where did international trampers go in New Zealand this year?

The top 10 most popular day walks in New Zealand according to AllTrails data in 2023

Hooker Valley Track, Canterbury Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Tongariro Roys Peak Track, Otago Queenstown Hill Walkway, Otago Mount John Walkway, Cabterbury Taranaki Falls Walkway, Taranaki, Mount Maunganui Summit, Bay of Plenty Mount Iron Track, Otago Routeburn Track, Otago / Southland Cossey Massey Loop Track, Hunua Ranges



