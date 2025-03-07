Flute restaurant and rooftop bar is an exercise in extravagance.

With a founder who grew up as a magician’s assistant, it’s no surprise that the Broadwick Soho boutique hotel in London is a heady combination of opulence and playfulness, writes Nikki Birrell

Location: Nestled on Broadwick St in the heart of Soho, this boutique hotel places you at the centre of London’s most dynamic neighbourhood. Despite the lively surrounds, the hotel manages to be a tranquil retreat once you step through its enigmatic pink front door​ into a sophisticated yet flamboyant space, well worthy of its iconic location.

Style: Designed by Martin Brudnizki, the Broadwick Soho blends Art Deco sophistication with theatrics. Brudnizki’s style is apparent in every detail: pastel tones, Murano glass fixtures and fringed wardrobes painted with whimsical garden motifs. Bronze-cast hands serve as bed legs, green-framed mirrors nod to retro glamour and richly textured fabrics evoke Italian coastal elegance. The hotel also reflects founder Noel Hayden’s past as a magician’s assistant, with elements of theatricality and surprise woven into its DNA. It’s Soho’s past and present distilled into a bold, inviting design​.

Perfect for: Urbanites with a love for the dramatic and luxurious. Whether you’re exploring London or simply looking for a retreat with character, the Broadwick Soho offers a stay that’s both indulgent and inspiring.

First impressions: The hotel feels like a secret hideaway, with its speakeasy-style entrance hinting at the delights within. Staff greet you with charm and warmth.