Broadwick Soho hotel review – glamour and whimsy in London’s lively heart

By Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Flute restaurant and rooftop bar is an exercise in extravagance.

With a founder who grew up as a magician’s assistant, it’s no surprise that the Broadwick Soho boutique hotel in London is a heady combination of opulence and playfulness, writes Nikki Birrell

Location: Nestled on Broadwick St in the heart of Soho, this boutique hotel places you at the centre of London’s most dynamic neighbourhood. Despite the lively surrounds, the hotel manages to be a tranquil retreat once you step through its enigmatic pink front door​ into a sophisticated yet flamboyant space, well worthy of its iconic location.

Style: Designed by Martin Brudnizki, the Broadwick Soho blends Art Deco sophistication with theatrics. Brudnizki’s style is apparent in every detail: pastel tones, Murano glass fixtures and fringed wardrobes painted with whimsical garden motifs. Bronze-cast hands serve as bed legs, green-framed mirrors nod to retro glamour and richly textured fabrics evoke Italian coastal elegance. The hotel also reflects founder Noel Hayden’s past as a magician’s assistant, with elements of theatricality and surprise woven into its DNA. It’s Soho’s past and present distilled into a bold, inviting design​.

Perfect for: Urbanites with a love for the dramatic and luxurious. Whether you’re exploring London or simply looking for a retreat with character, the Broadwick Soho offers a stay that’s both indulgent and inspiring.

First impressions: The hotel feels like a secret hideaway, with its speakeasy-style entrance hinting at the delights within. Staff greet you with charm and warmth.

Rooms: There are 57 rooms to choose from, ranging from a standard room through to the Penthouse suite and all with bespoke furnishings and art. My deluxe room combined whimsy with comfort, featuring a king-sized bed supported by those bronze hands, and swathed throughout in pastel hues. Other highlights include Jelly Babies and madeleines on arrival, ensuring the sense of fun starts right away. A plush armchair by the window invites you to relax with Soho’s streets below as your backdrop.​

Bathrooms retain the hotel's bespoke aesthetic while remaining suitably practical. Photo / Supplied
Bathroom: Marble finishes, Ortigia products and the same attention to detail seen throughout the room. It’s a space designed for both indulgence and practicality.

Facilities: The Nook, a guest-exclusive lounge, doubles as a listening room with its vintage vinyl collection and eclectic furnishings. The rooftop bar and restaurant, Flute, is another highlight, and thoughtful touches like the tasselled bookmarks left on your bedside table during turndown show the hotel’s dedication to exceeding expectations.

Dear Jackie serves up superb Italian-inspired fare. Photo / Supplied
Food and drink: Dear Jackie, the hotel’s restaurant, delivers Italian-inspired dishes. My meal began with a beautifully presented scallop adorned with finger lime and delicate salmon roe. For the main, the tuna paired with sweet-sour agrodolce onions was perfectly balanced. The dining space mirrors the hotel’s character – sultry lighting and Murano glass details make it both intimate and glamorous. Low lighting sets the mood, though reading glasses and a torch wouldn’t go amiss for poring over the menu​.

In the neighbourhood: Soho is your playground, with its iconic mix of old-school pubs, cutting-edge restaurants and entertainment. From world-class shopping on Regent St to indie coffee spots and hidden jazz bars, the hotel’s location is unbeatable​.

Broadwick Soho's opening party in 2023 did the famed neighbourhood proud. Photo / Supplied
Sustainability: Energy-efficient systems, a commitment to using eco-friendly materials where possible and waste reduction programmes such as careful recycling and responsible disposal practices are all in place. Plus, their food and beverage offerings aim to incorporate seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, supporting regional producers and reducing food miles.​

Accessibility: Broadwick Soho has been designed to accommodate a diverse range of needs. The hotel provides accessible guest rooms equipped with features such as step-free showers, assistance alarms and grab bars. Public spaces are designed with step-free access and clear routes to all amenities, including restaurants and bars.

Price: Rooms start from £495 (about $1080).

Contact: broadwicksoho.com

