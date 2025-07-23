Advertisement
Britain’s 10 best multi-day walks and hikes

By Andrew Marshall
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Along the West Highland Way. A lonely hiker walks on the hiking path in the highland moor : A walker on the West Highland Way. Photo / 123rf

Whether you’re keen on a day walk or an adventure spanning several weeks, these 10 walks around Britain are some of the best, writes Andrew Marshall.

Dales Way (125km)

Best for beginners

For an introduction to overnight hiking in Britain, it would be difficult to beat the Dales Way –

