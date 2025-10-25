Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Brick Bay Sculpture Trail: A journey through art and native bush

Helen Van Berkel
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The Glass House Restaurant at the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail is cantilevered over a lily pad-strewn pond.

The Glass House Restaurant at the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail is cantilevered over a lily pad-strewn pond.

Already visited the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail? It may be time to return to enjoy brand new, conversation-starting works, writes Helen Van Berkel.

An hour of mild debate later, we still could not decide: which of the artworks on the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail was our favourite?

We were

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save