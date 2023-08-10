An English tourist contemplates his holiday in Spain: UK citizens say the Brexit referendum is still having unintended travel consequences. Photo / Zowy Voeten, Getty Images

UK expatriates have expressed regret at no longer being able to live in their houses in Europe after failing to obtain residency visas. None more so than those who voted for Brexit.

A 35-year-old Briton who backed the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the European Union has said he made a “huge mistake” after being told he cannot live in his new house in Italy.

Having invested €60,000 ($100,000) in renovating the property near Rome, which he bought two years ago for a further €50,000 ($90,000), the expatriate has been told that he does not meet income threshold to qualify for residency.

The Briton, who did not wish to disclose his name, told the i that, despite running the property as a bed and breakfast and working remotely as a graphic designer, he could not qualify for an ERV - the European long-term residency visa.

“I was so wrong, and my application was rejected. I felt like dying, all my dreams were shattered,” he told the newspaper.

Having voted in the referendum in 2016 to leave the EU, there was little information on what arrangements would look like when ‘Brexit’ was formalised and the UK left the Union on 1 February 2020.

“I voted for Brexit because I thought it was actually going to make it easier for me to buy a home and live in the Med, so many American friends of mine have one and they’re non-European.”

The expatriate was one of several Brits who backed the Brexit vote only to find that the outcome inconvenienced their travel plans.

The newspaper said that many expats in a similar situation were reluctant to talk on the record, over fears that Italian may penalise them and their visa applications.

Greg Walter, originally from Winchester, said he felt betrayed after discovering that leaving the common movement area of the EU meant that they could no longer spend more than 90 days in their house at a time.

When voting to leave the EU, he expected it would have been a mere “formality” and not affect those already living overseas.

“People who had second homes in Europe, or planned to buy one, were never given the correct information on the vote outcome.”

Britons without the right to remain or a residence-class visa can only spend 90 in every 180 days on the Continent.

Travel repercussions of the EU referendum

The outcome of the Brexit referendum has had a series of unexpected consequences for travellers between the UK and EU.

It is currently easier for New Zealanders to enter the EU than holders of UK passports, depending on your port of entry.

Kiwi passport holders are able to use the EasyPASS eGates in Germany and other Schengen Zone countries. Since 2020 UK citizens have not been able to use the ‘fast lane’ to cross the border.

In June the UK prime minister raised the issue of travellers not being able to use e-gates in Europe.

A spokesperson for the PM Rishi Sunak’s office told Bloomberg that the issue had been raised, informally, by British Diplomats.

“We are working closely with the European Commission and member states to understand the impacts of the introduction of the entry exit system for British citizens, and our priority is always to minimise unnecessary delays for British passengers,” they said.

The European Union intends to introduce new entry systems next year, including the ETA and EES.

The requirement for visitors not from the EU having to pre-register and provide biometrics - including fingerprints - could lead to queues at train and ferry ports, delaying all travellers.