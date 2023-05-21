Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Bomb threat passengers disembarked on remote Argentina airstrip before Miami flight

Thomas Bywater
By
2 mins to read
Passengers on an Aerolineas Argentinas A330 were disembarked and marched into the woods following a bomb threat. Photo / Diego Aramayo; Twitter

Passengers on an Aerolineas Argentinas A330 were disembarked and marched into the woods following a bomb threat. Photo / Diego Aramayo; Twitter

Passengers aboard a long-haul flight from Buenos Aires bound for the United States found themselves disembarked on a remote corner of the Argentinian runway, following an anonymous bomb threat.

270 travellers and 12 crew aboard Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1304 was due to depart after 7:30am on Sunday from Buenos Aires Ezeiza Airport.

Instead of departing, they found themselves taxied out to a remote corner of the airfield and disembarked by the bomb squad.

The Argentinian explosive disposal unit GEDEX were in attendance along with airport firefighters and emergency services.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Read More

Remarkable scenes were shared by passengers, who were escorted off the plane into the woods surrounding the runway.

Passengers described being taken to the edge of the airport and being told to “walk into the nothingness”.

The Airbus A330 was eventually cleared to fly after no suspicious material was found.

According to La Nacion the airport received a tip off about a bomb on the Florida-bound plane, telling them to stop the flight.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Airport Police said that the protocols were followed and were satisfied that no threat was posed to the plane.

AR1304 was cleared to fly and continued its journey at 3pm local time to Miami Airport.

@nanupinto_

Parte 2 Amenza de 💣 en un avion #viral #fyp #aerolineasargentinas #pasajeros #avion #ezeiza

♬ sonido original - Nadia Pinto

Bomb threats are not unheard of in Argentina, with two hoaxed threats on Aerolineas Argentinas services last year according to the Cronica newspaper.

In September, a young boy waiting to take off on a plane from Tucumán from Buenos Aires Aeroparque shouted  “I have a bomb in my suitcase.” The airline said that after that point it had no choice but to disembark passengers and search the plane, due to following security protocol.

Threats are taken extremely seriously by airlines and civil aviation. In July a bomb an EasyJet service from London to Menorca was intercepted by Spanish fighter jets after an 18-year-old shared a threat to social media prior to departing, saying he was carrying a bomb. The teen spent the night in jail and was faced with a $100,000 fine for the operation to counter the bogus bomb plot.


Latest from Travel