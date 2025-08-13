An Australian family who left a cherished member of their group in Wellington before sailing across the Cook Strait are beaming after Bluebridge mounted a rescue mission to return him.
Bluebridge’s senior commercial manager Samantha Clarke told the Herald the company’s efforts to reunite toy monkey George with his 4-year-oldowner Kevin had “spread far and wide” on social media, partly because of the jobs they gave their adopted crew member during his solo overnight sailing.
George was accidentally left behind last Tuesday when the Beare family departed the capital for Picton.
“We realised we’d left George in Wellington when we were setting up for our stay in Picton,” Kevin’s mother Esther Beare said.
“I was apprehensive about the meltdown once Kevin found out.
Clarke said the crew was soon drawing up plans to get George aboard a ship so he could make it before the Beares’ departure.
“We were racing against the clock to get George there before ... lunchtime, when the family were planning to leave Picton, so we got him on the 2.30am overnight sailing,” Clarke said.
With fewer passengers on board, staff began the “very important task” of keeping the toy busy during the trip.
Bluebridge documented George’s adventures on Facebook, which included handing out kids’ activity packs, getting barista trained, helping in the galley, assisting with navigation on the bridge, having breakfast with the captain, and even being caught raiding the confectionery.
⛴️🐵 Monkey lost at sea! 🐵⛴️
Meet George, a much-loved soft toy who was accidentally left behind in Wellington while his...