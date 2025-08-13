“I was also relieved we hadn’t left the other boy’s teddy instead, as he is 2 and less rational ... While I was sad, it was the better teddy to be left behind.”

The crew kept toy monkey George busy on the trip, sharing updates online. Photo / Bluebridge

With a deadline looming, the family were due to leave Picton on August 8, Esther sought help through a local travel Facebook group.

Sarah Chant, founder of New Zealand Travel Tips (NZTT), contacted Bluebridge after seeing the family’s post.

Clarke said the crew was soon drawing up plans to get George aboard a ship so he could make it before the Beares’ departure.

“We were racing against the clock to get George there before ... lunchtime, when the family were planning to leave Picton, so we got him on the 2.30am overnight sailing,” Clarke said.

With fewer passengers on board, staff began the “very important task” of keeping the toy busy during the trip.

Bluebridge documented George’s adventures on Facebook, which included handing out kids’ activity packs, getting barista trained, helping in the galley, assisting with navigation on the bridge, having breakfast with the captain, and even being caught raiding the confectionery.

⛴️🐵 Monkey lost at sea! 🐵⛴️ Meet George, a much-loved soft toy who was accidentally left behind in Wellington while his... Posted by Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries on Thursday 7 August 2025

“When he got to Picton, he had one final task of helping check in our drivers.”

George was reunited with the Beares that morning, but only after being named “an honorary crew member”.

Kevin had his own thoughts about his monkey’s time on deck.

“[He] thinks he enjoyed the lollipop the most. Then also of course wanted a lollipop himself because George had one,” Esther said.

The three nights apart was the longest the toy had been away from Kevin since being gifted to him on his first birthday by a family member.

By the morning of the reunion, Kevin was “very excited” and kept urging the family to hurry so they could “pick him up first”.

George was eventually reunited with his owner Kevin in Picton. Photo / Bluebridge

George has since been kept under close watch, even more so after singeing his head on a fireplace in Kaikōura.

“He now has a short on top, long sides and back hairstyle,” Esther said.

“I bet he is wishing he was left at home for this trip.”

Clarke said George proved a capable temporary staff member.

“Under the watchful eye of our crew, he did very well. I’m told his barista coffee-making skills are second to none.”

Chant said Bluebridge is usually quick to help travellers in the group and its decision to provide George with safe passage to his family “is a great example of that”.

She also said the rescue operation was emblematic of the ingenious, can-do attitude that New Zealanders are known for overseas.

“It’s the Kiwi way, and we’re so proud to be part of a community that shares this with the world.”

