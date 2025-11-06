Cable Bay Vineyard, Waiheke Island

There’s a wonderful feeling of remoteness at this vineyard, despite Waiheke Island being just a 30-minute ferry ride from Auckland. Cable Bay’s Chardonnay and Syrah wines are regarded as some of the best in Aotearoa, and the onsite villa, just a short walk from the vines, is a great base for tastings with friends and family, with room for up to 10 guests and a spectacular swimming pool overlooking the vineyard. But resist the temptation to stay put – book one of the cellar tours before dining at the onsite restaurant, Verandah, where the focus is on local, seasonal cuisine. We recommend the lamb, with miso-mint pea puree and courgettes grown in the estate’s vineyard.

cablebay.nz

Gibbston Valley Lodge & Spa, Gibbston

It doesn’t get more romantic than this – a night in one of this historic vineyard’s 24 villas, each of which has private courtyards and fireplaces. No expense was spared at this Gibbston vineyard, whether it’s the enormous wine cave (blasted out of the hillside using dynamite) or the lodge where wine tastings are held – highlights include the cinema room, and the private wine cellar is perfect for romantic dinners. Overindulged? Head to the beautiful spa, where you can restore order with a grape-infused facial. Make sure you sign up for a cheese-and-wine pairing masterclass, during which you’ll sample a range of sheep, goat and cow’s cheese made nearby.

gibbstonvalleylodgeandspa.com

Gibbston Valley. Photo / Gibbston Valley

Takatu Lodge & Vineyard, Matakana

Just 70km north of Auckland, you’ll find Takatu Lodge and Vineyard, a stunning vineyard huddled beneath Mount Tamahunga with breathtaking views of Great Barrier Island. Its location is key to its wines; while the region’s occasional sub-tropical rains irrigate the vines, the abundance of sun also plays a part, evidenced by the tasty Pinot Gris wines, which have a higher sugar count thanks to the extra sun on the vineyard’s eastern slopes. For those who wish to drink and stay, the vineyard’s four-bedroom lodge is perfect for smaller groups. All of the bedrooms have private terraces, and guests can dine under the stars or by the lounge’s log fire.

takatulodge.co.nz

Mt Michael Lodge, Lake Dunstan

First things first. This four-bedroom property, located halfway between Queenstown and Wanaka, isn’t actually owned by a vineyard; it’s simply surrounded by them. Owners Alistair and Fiona wanted to create a base for visitors embarking on wine-themed explorations of Central Otago (the world’s southernmost wine region) and offer guided tours of their favourite wineries. These include the famous Cloudy Bay vineyard alongside smaller set-ups such as Quartz Reef (don’t miss the chance to sample this vineyard’s delicious sparkling wines). Rooms in the four-bedroom lodge can be booked individually (bag the Lake Dunstan room and you’ll find a hot tub in your garden), although the property can be rented in its entirety, too.

mtmichaellodge.co.nz

Mt Michael Lodge. Photo / Mt Michael Lodge

Mt Rosa Lodge and Vineyard, Gibbston

A hilltop hideaway at the heart of a vineyard famous for its single variety wines, Mt Rosa Lodge has three beautiful suites (each of which can be booked individually), all with gorgeous views, whether it’s of the Southern Alps or rolling vines. The vineyard’s higher altitude (it sits at 482m above sea level) doesn’t just mean fantastic vistas – the cooler nights and longer ripening periods have helped Mt Rosa’s Pinot Noirs bag multiple awards. The lodge, and the entire area, is especially popular with cyclists, and Central Otago’s vast network of cycling trails will soon include the 32km Kawarau Gorge Trail, which will, when complete, skirt the lodge.

mtrosalodge.co.nz

Mt Rosa Lodge. Photo / Mt Rosa Lodge

Monte Christo Winery, Central Otago

This Central Otago vineyard has a rich history, and it all starts with Jean Desire Feraud, a Frenchman who came to New Zealand in the 1860s seeking gold, but who ended up growing grapes. Today, the vineyard he founded is owned by Stanley and Catherine Paris, who’ve transformed it into a destination in its own right, with a packed calendar of events, a food truck, regular tours and tastings, and four delightfully quaint cabins that accommodate between two and six people. Nearby attractions include the Clyde Dam, which is one of the world’s largest hydroelectric dams and can be explored on guided tours (trust us, it’s more fascinating than it sounds) and Clyde, a former goldrush town.

montechristowinery.co.nz

Clyde – Monte Christo Winery, Autumn 2025. Photo / Miles Holden

Dog Point, Marlborough

Family-owned Dog Point is New Zealand’s largest certified organic vineyard. The current owners are descendants of Ivan and Margaret Sutherland, who planted some of Marlborough’s first vines in the 1970s. It’s jaw-droppingly beautiful, with walkways that meander past ponds, vegetable gardens and clusters of olive trees. Keep an eye out for Ti Koukas, also known as cabbage trees – this hardy, spiky plant appears on every Dog Point wine bottle. The accommodation is small but perfectly formed – a two-bedroom converted barn on the edge of the vineyard. For the best views, Dog Point’s viticultural manager Anna Dunne suggests heading to the vineyard’s eastern edge. “My favourite spot is our Eastern Ridge, which looks across the Brancott Valley,” she says. “There are these beautiful rolling hills, and you can see the North Island on a clear day.”

dogpoint.co.nz