Travel

Best vineyard stays: Wineries with accommodation across Aotearoa

Tamara Hinson
NZ Herald
6 mins to read

Dog Point. Photo / Dog Point New Zealand

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply dreaming of a Pinot Noir pilgrimage, these Aotearoa wineries – all of which have on-site accommodation – are a great way to fuel your wine-themed wanderlust, writes Tamara Hinson.

Black Estate B&B, North Canterbury

Prefer your wine au naturel? Check into Black

